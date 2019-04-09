Getty Image

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Trump-loving fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are now facing an extra charge in the college bribery scandal that has consumed the lives of millions of confused Full House (and Desperate Housewives) fans. The couple, who were already charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, is among 16 parents to be “indicted on the new charge of money laundering conspiracy,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, with bribes totaling “$500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC’s crew team, guaranteeing their admission in the college.” Needless to say, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade have no history with the sport.

Unlike Felicity Huffman, who is also involved in Operation Varsity Blues, Loughlin has yet to enter a plea (probably because it involves serious jail time):

The parents, including Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, “were charged today in Boston in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to use bribery to cheat on college entrance exams and to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities as purported athletic recruits,” the United States Attorney’s Office in Boston announced. (Via)

Both charges for Loughlin and Giannulli, who were released on $1 million bonds, carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Additionally, the mail fraud charge has a fine of at least $250,000, with another $500,000 for the money laundering charge. Loughlin has yet to release a public statement.

(Via AP and USA Today)