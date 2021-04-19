Two years ago, Netflix previewed adult-animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, from co-executive producers David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) and Tim Miller (Deadpool), with the “messed up audiences only” label. Comfortingly, it sure looks like not a whole lot has changed for the show’s vibe, which is gearing up for Season 2 with a Season 3 renew already in the cards (and arriving sometime in 2022).

As with the Emmy-winning first season of this show, this trailer tells us to expect more existential “robots-gone-wild” but fewer of them (along with “naked giants” and “Christmas demons”), as the series included eighteen short films in the initial round but will crank out eight more for this second batch. All will keep the seemingly infinite number of animation styles going, including a very simple looking installment that, uh, involves a poop-scooping robot. Otherwise, expect several genres (including sci-fi, horror, fantasy and comedy) to gain more of the spotlight with mind-bending stories, some frivolous and some thought provoking but all entertaining.

In a press release, Tim Miller expressed his excitement. “We couldn’t have been happier at the response to the show,” he declared. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans David and I hoped for, but for many long years had been told wouldn’t happen.” Supervising Director Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3) described the show’s return as “a tonal and stylistic Jenga game.” Bring it on.

Love Death + Robots returns on May 14.