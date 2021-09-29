Love Life ended up being the HBO Max original show to launch the service, and apparently, the numbers were pretty darn good. Although we don’t know the actual viewership numbers, they were high enough for executive producer Paul Feig to celebrate the show’s solo-act success while speaking with us, and Season 2 is upon us with Anna Kendrick’s Darby passing the baton to a new unlucky-in-love protagonist, Marcus, who will be portrayed by William Jackson Harper.

Harper, of course, has quite a range and recently appeared in Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad, although he’s still best known for playing Jacked Chidi in The Good Place. Previously, we saw in a teaser that Darby (who’s still in the show a little bit) got married, and who knows if she’ll actually be happy (or found herself with another a-hole), but this season will mostly focus upon the divorced Marcus. He did the whole sunk-cost investment thing, apparently, and now, he’s finding himself in the hell hole known as the dating world.

At around the 1:00 mark, above, there’s no denying that Harper hasn’t given up Chidi’s jacked ways, which is a necessary revelation in a show that largely focuses upon interpersonal relationships of the romantic variety. The synopsis tells us, “After his marriage unexpectedly implodes, Marcus is forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and for all.”

Godspeed, Marcus. Godspeed to us all.

Love Life‘s second season premieres on October 28.