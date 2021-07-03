HBO
TV

“Lovecraft Country’ Will Not Be Coming Back To HBO For A Second Season, Though Its Creator Teased What Could Have Been

by: Twitter

It was one of the most talked-about shows of last year — a blend of horror and history and satire and racial commentary, and all based around the work of H.P. Lovecraft. Alas, it was too good to be true: As Deadline reported, HBO has made the surprising decision to not bring back Lovecraft Country for a second season.

The show — which starred Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors as Black people traveling through the 1950s South, happening upon many dark secrets — premiered last summer, when the nation was gripped by protests over the murder of George Floyd. There were plans for what sounded like an even more ambitious second season. But it was not to be. HBO did not go into specifics behind their decision.

However, creator and showrunner Misha Green did tease what could have been. She dropped an image from the Season 2 “Bible,” revealing that it would begin “in a new world, and that new world sits precisely where The United States used to sit.” It shows a map of the “Sovereign States of America,” which is divided into four sections, including one called “New Negro Republic,” in the Southeast, and one called “Whitelands,” running just north of it, from North Texas into southern Jersey. One can only imagine…

(Via Deadline)

Listen To This
The Creators Of ‘The Edge Of Sleep’ Talk About Their Anthology Series ‘Bad Vibes’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
Descendents’ Impressive ‘9th & Walnut’ Is The Oldest New Album You’ll Listen To This Year
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×