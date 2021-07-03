It was one of the most talked-about shows of last year — a blend of horror and history and satire and racial commentary, and all based around the work of H.P. Lovecraft. Alas, it was too good to be true: As Deadline reported, HBO has made the surprising decision to not bring back Lovecraft Country for a second season.

The show — which starred Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors as Black people traveling through the 1950s South, happening upon many dark secrets — premiered last summer, when the nation was gripped by protests over the murder of George Floyd. There were plans for what sounded like an even more ambitious second season. But it was not to be. HBO did not go into specifics behind their decision.

However, creator and showrunner Misha Green did tease what could have been. She dropped an image from the Season 2 “Bible,” revealing that it would begin “in a new world, and that new world sits precisely where The United States used to sit.” It shows a map of the “Sovereign States of America,” which is divided into four sections, including one called “New Negro Republic,” in the Southeast, and one called “Whitelands,” running just north of it, from North Texas into southern Jersey. One can only imagine…

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

