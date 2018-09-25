Amid all of the other fall TV premieres and offerings, new developments on true-crime juggernaut Making A Murderer have faded into the background, but Netflix has changed all of that today. The streaming service has announced that, in less than a month, the show’s second installment shall arrive, nearly three years after the Emmy-winning documentary series’ 2015 debut. Netflix has released the above simple yet effective “release date” trailer, and although mere dates aren’t always worthy of hoopla, fans of the series should be excited for October 19. That is to say, all 10 episodes of Part 2 will arrive on Netflix for binging purposes and to further follow the stories of Steven Avery and (his nephew) Brendan Dassey after their convictions for Teresa Halbach’s murder.

Part 2 will follow filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos as they pursue “exclusive access” to Avery and Dassey while their respective legal teams keep toiling for their freedom. The series is expected to dive deep into the emotional toll of this case, both for the defendants and all involved families. Riccardi and Demos have released a joint statement on the matter, via Hollywood Reporter:

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice. Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Specifically, Part 2 will feature Avery lawyer Kathleen Zellner (known for being the private attorney who’s reversed the greatest number of wrongful convictions in the U.S) during her quest to free Avery. Dassey lawyers Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin will also continue to argue that their client’s confession was made on an involuntary basis. Meanwhile and (maybe?) away from the cameras, Dassey’s case was recently rejected by the Supreme Court, an outcome that leaves few options for Avery’s nephew to change his fate on a legal note.

In other developments, a spinoff series called Convicting A Murderer is still aiming to tell Avery’s case from the other side, following criticism that Making A Murderer approached the case from a one-sided angle. This followup, however, is still searching for a home, and Netflix doesn’t appear to have expressed any interest in picking up the prosecution’s take on the post-conviction procedure.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)