A Lucasfilm Executive Has Defended A Controversial Moment On ‘The Mandlorian’ Involving Baby Yoda

Did Baby Yoda go too far? Or to be accurate, did the writers of The Mandalorian cross a line? On the 10th and most recent episode of Disney+’s Star Wars show, our bounty hunter semi-hero (Pedro Pascal) helped ferry a character known as Frog Lady (Misty Rosas) to safety, along with a container filled with eggs that represent the last hope for her species. And the show’s little whipper snapper couldn’t help but keep eating them.

It proved the most controversial thing yet to happen on Disney+’s crown jewel. Even Kevin Smith, Star Wars superfan, thought it was a bit much.

Others seemed to go along with the pitch black humor.

Still, the intense response prompted one a Lucasfilm executive, creative art manager Phil Szostak, to clarify a point, hoping to make it seem less grisly.

“For the record, Chapter 10 of #The Mandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy,” Szostak wrote. “But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.”

Still, it’s a pretty dark moment for the show — but not so dark that it hasn’t already inspired a new Funko Pop set. Mileage may vary, we guess.

(Via EW)

