Season two of The Mandalorian is still on track for this fall despite the massive interruption of the entertainment industry due to coronavirus, but there’s even more Mando on the way thanks to a very predictable Star Wars content delivery system: books.

Star Wars’ official website dropped details on a big publishing schedule of Mandalorian-related books on Wednesday. Here’s the official list of books that are on the way:

The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) by Phil Szostak; cover by Doug Chiang

The Mandalorian: Original Novel (adult novel, Del Rey) by Adam Christopher

The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide (DK) by Pablo Hidalgo

The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies – Level Two Reader (DLP) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: 8×8 Storybook (title to be revealed later) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber

Disney also said a Little Golden Book version of the story is coming, likely focusing on Baby Yoda considering the age set. But there’s also a “retelling” of season one coming in Screen Comix form as well. If that’s not enough, there will be coloring and activity books and a variety of other comics based on the show’s first season and, presumably, beyond.

If you’re not deeply invested in the novelized Star Wars universe, perhaps the most exciting news of the announcement is that The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) is coming and has cover art illustrated by Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang.

Concept art from the show has been a great bonus that showrunner Jon Favreau and others have shared sporadically on Twitter, and the book is sure to be packed with additional details and easter eggs for die-hards as they wait for more Mando this fall.