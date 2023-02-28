Since her first appearance halfway through the first season of The Mandalorian, Cara Dune has proven one of the show’s breakout characters. Unfortunately she was played by Gina Carano. The mixed martial artist-turned-actress eventually decided it was more important to say offensive crap on social media than to get her own Disney+ spinoff. What would the Mandalorian team do with her in the forthcoming Season 3? Sounds like not much.

Deadline spoke with two of the show’s executive producers, Rick Famuyiwa, who’s also directed a handful of episodes, and Dave Filoni, asking how they would handle Cara’s presumptive departure. They wouldn’t go into specifics and they stayed vagueish. But while there may be some way they handle her exit (e.g., “Cara Dune died on the way to her home planet”), it doesn’t sound like they’re in any rush to go farther than that.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world,” said Famuyiwa, using his words carefully. But it sounds like they came up with a solution: Just narrow the focus. Famuyiwa said “the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

As for Filoni, he said, “It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time.” He added, teasingly (if not exactly optimistically), “We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.”

Filoni made it sound like Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin has moved on, that there are “different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan (who) take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.”

Since leaving the show and burning down a wing of her career, Carano did what the famous often do when “cancelled” by the left: She teamed up with the far right. But not even that is going so hot.

The Mandalorian Season 3 begins its run on March 1 on Disney+.

