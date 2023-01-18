There’s two ways of looking at the box office total for conspiracy loving Gina Carano’s most recent film, the Ben Shapiro-produced Terror on the Prairie (think: a grittier Yellowstone, but without the “woke” kisses). The charitable interpretation is that it only made $13,115 because it had an extremely limited theatrical reaction — we’re talking one, maybe two theaters — before being released on Daily Wire. The funnier interpretation is that it only made $13,115 because no one wants to see the fired The Mandalorian star in a low-budget Western — including some conservatives, via Indiewire:

Terror on the Prairie represented the right-wing media outlet’s most serious attempt at mainstream filmmaking to date, [but] it failed to resonate with its target audience. A new story in the AV Club revealed that there are still some fringe online personalities who thought the film was too “woke.” Many of them took to Twitter and IMDb comment sections to complain about the film’s male characters acting insufficiently masculine while allowing Carano’s heroine to save the day.

The people of Worth It or Woke? have spoken, and they are triggered:

Some of these user reviews by right wingers are really good pic.twitter.com/SoGaV4Vdft — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) January 10, 2023

they didn’t even like @ginacarano on the anti-woke film review site lmaooo pic.twitter.com/V5e0S6q3yf — sequel guy (eXistenZ posting) (@TubiDefender) January 13, 2023

Reading some reviews for "Terror on the Prairie" and it's funny how so many of them say it's TOO woke, feminist, and offensive to conservative Christians. pic.twitter.com/3IIJhp1drg — Herostratus (@Herostratus356) January 10, 2023

the whole gina carano thing is SO funny. she came out spewing a bunch of republican bullshit, lost her STAR WARS role, went to make her OWN movie, and now that its out, no republican wants to watch it cause she, a woman, is the badass protagonist – so its "woke crap" — 💙💜💖 (@sloppyposts) January 18, 2023

Daily Wire fans think Gina Carano’s movie is too woke because she plays a badass violent woman? Oh, the irony 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2djYyldS5K — Jeff + The Machine (@starwart1) January 11, 2023

all gina carano had to do was not be a moron on the internet and she would've had her own starwars spinoff by now. instead she's making "movies" with ben shapiro. bens fans think any movie starring a woman is "woke" so literally no one is watching them. that's a crazy timeline. — mr brightbeard (@thekwazz) January 14, 2023

In response to a suggestion that she lost millions by not being able to keep her beliefs to herself, Carano wrote, “I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won. I’m not sorry for that. I stood for what I believe the right thing to do was & the more time that goes by the better I feel.” She added, “The genuine bag fumble is sell out journalists like you who sold out America and stopped asking questions to be liked by a fickle manipulated mob. That is what you valued and that will be your legacy.”

