Some Conservatives Are Turning Against Gina Carano’s New Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie For Being Too ‘Woke’

There’s two ways of looking at the box office total for conspiracy loving Gina Carano’s most recent film, the Ben Shapiro-produced Terror on the Prairie (think: a grittier Yellowstone, but without the “woke” kisses). The charitable interpretation is that it only made $13,115 because it had an extremely limited theatrical reaction — we’re talking one, maybe two theaters — before being released on Daily Wire. The funnier interpretation is that it only made $13,115 because no one wants to see the fired The Mandalorian star in a low-budget Western — including some conservatives, via Indiewire:

Terror on the Prairie represented the right-wing media outlet’s most serious attempt at mainstream filmmaking to date, [but] it failed to resonate with its target audience. A new story in the AV Club revealed that there are still some fringe online personalities who thought the film was too “woke.” Many of them took to Twitter and IMDb comment sections to complain about the film’s male characters acting insufficiently masculine while allowing Carano’s heroine to save the day.

The people of Worth It or Woke? have spoken, and they are triggered:

In response to a suggestion that she lost millions by not being able to keep her beliefs to herself, Carano wrote, “I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won. I’m not sorry for that. I stood for what I believe the right thing to do was & the more time that goes by the better I feel.” She added, “The genuine bag fumble is sell out journalists like you who sold out America and stopped asking questions to be liked by a fickle manipulated mob. That is what you valued and that will be your legacy.”

(Via Indiewire and the AV Club)

