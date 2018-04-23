ABC

Marcuis W. Harris is an actor probably best known for portraying Officer Terrance Willows on HBO’s Vice Principals. Currently, he stars alongside Steve Zahn and Natalie Martinez in ABC’s The Crossing, a new sci-fi series that debuted on April 2. A new episode of the show airs tonight at 10 pm ET. Marquis took some time recently to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Macallan 25

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Will Smith

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Atlanta and Altered Carbon

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

A 12oz T-bone steak, garlic lobster mashed potatoes, and roasted Brussel sprouts with a glass of Graham’s 40-year-old port

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Groupon

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Failure is okay. Welcome it because you’ll grow more from your failures than your successes.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Myself on IMDb

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Dare I say… Beyoncé. I’m looking forward to OTR II.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

An old boss gave me the freedom to leave work whenever I had an audition.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Absolutely nothing. Sleep, eat, watch some movies. Repeat.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Malcolm X or The Godfather and The Godfather Part II

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

My daughter’s gymnastics team

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

A toss-up between Peter Luger and Mastro’s. But I think Mastro’s wins.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Black Panther, of course. Twice.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Ms. Janet Jackson

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

A seafood gumbo