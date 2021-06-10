HBO
‘Mare Of Easttown Day’ At Wawa Is Seeing Crowds Of People Flock To Eat Cheesesteaks Like Kate Winslet

Despite announcing the special event only two days ago, a Wawa convenience store in Upper Darby, PA had a massive line wrapped around the building and down the street on Thursday morning as fans showed up in droves for “Mare of Easttown Day.” The new Wawa location that recently opened where the hit HBO series took place outside of Philly offered free coffee and “Wawa Delco” T-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door. More importantly, those customers got the first crack at the new “Mare of Easttown Spicy Cheesesteak,” which is a limited time homage to “how spicy the show is,” including Kate Winslet‘s character love of canned cheese. The Mare-themed sandwich will only be available until June 17.

As chronicled by The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Stephanie Farr, the “Mare of Easttown Day” was clearly a huge draw for both hoagie-loving Pennsylvanians, of which there are many, and fans of the show.

It was also a pretty big day for local residents who love free T-shirts.

According to Farr, Mare of Easttown fans traveled to the Upper Darby Wawa from as far away as Nashville, and some were even offering cash for one of the free T-shirts, but so far, none of the lucky recipients were parting with their treasure.

While Mare of Easttown‘s Philly suburb setting helped draw increased attention to the convenience store chain, the Wawa frenzy exploded in early May after Winslet raved about her first visit to the fabled hoagie purveyor.

“It almost felt like a mythical place … Wawa,” Winslet told The LA Times‘ Envelope podcast. “By the time I got there, I was like, ‘It’s real!’ Walking into a Wawa ultimately felt like, it was kind of an honor, in a funny way, because to me that was the heart of Delco. So to finally walk through the door of a Wawa; I don’t know why I felt like, ‘Oh, yes, I’m here, I belong. This is where it’s at. Wawa.’”

(Via Stephanie Farr on Twitter)

