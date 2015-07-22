Margaret Cho Talked About People Getting Pissed At Her Portrayal Of A North Korean At The Globes

Margaret Cho was a guest on Seth Meyers last night, who served as a writer for the 72nd Golden Globes earlier this year, where — as you may recall — Cho also made a cameo in full costume as a North Korean general sent on behalf of the North Korean Hollywood Foreign Press. Cho made the appearance at the behest of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, whom she says you never turn down, but she wasn’t expecting the backlash that it ignited.
Cho says that, strangely, a lot of white people were offended by her portrayal of a North Korean, because… she’s Korean? I don’t know. She chalks it up to the fact that “white people like to tell Asian people how to feel about race, because they’re too scared to tell black people.” Makes as much sense as anything, I guess.
Spot on conclusion by Cho. White Americans are becomming the most easy to offend wussies on Earth, literally, and even the Tumblr crowd is starting to notice. If the Republican party wasn’t such a joke we’d be seeing a big left-wing backlash and elect the next Reagan.
White people get offended? My god, man, white people are on the defensive in this big 2015 Internet Super Bowl. We’re down like 42-7 and lost one of our tight ends (Taylor Swift) to Twitter over the weekend, an offensive lineman (Donny Trump) just sacked by Mexico, and now I have Asia talking smack about us on TV. I’m about to trade in my hat and start rooting for The Hawaiians.
@Jek Porkins Your positioning of white teammates is pretty fantastic. What else do we have? Jon Hamm for long snapper? Melissa McCarthy as wide receiver?
It’s not that white people like to tell Asians how to feel, it’s that white people like to tell everyone else what’s offensive to everyone else. There’s a rich history of protesting against pop culture that’s supposedly offensive to XXX, when members of the XXX demographic actually find it funny. See Speedy Gonzales, SNL’s News for the Hard of Hearing, this, etc.
God it’s great to be white.
The North Korea bit wasn’t offensive. It was unfunny and stupid as fuck.