Marilyn Manson Cast As A White Supremacist In The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Brian Hugh Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, a kid from Ohio who achieved the American Dream of becoming the Vanilla Ice of Goth Metal and inspired an entire generation of teenagers to lightly cut themselves (just enough to get attention, but not enough to cause permanent damage), has been cast in the final season of Sons of Anarchy.
Manson will play a white supremacist, which actually kind of makes sense given accusations that he once bought a bunch of Nazi paraphernalia (AND HUMAN SKIN MASKS!) The character’s name is Ron Tully, a prison shot-caller who Jax uses to expand his power base.
Here’s Manson’s statement, per an FX press release:
“Sons has been such a big part of my life, as well as my father’s,” said Manson. “So I was determined to make him proud by being involved in what will probably be remembered as the most amazing piece of television cinema. After all, the very heart of SOA is about that relationship. So, now all I need is a motorcycle.”
The question is: Will he play Ron Tully with or without makeup? Because this guy is not very imposing but would make for a great white supremacist:
While this guy would just give everyone the heebies.
“the most amazing piece of television cinema”
I love SOA, but I think he might be overreaching a bit.
Indeed. He seems to have confused the show with Orphan Black
Shark. Jumped. And you thought the Joel McHale stunt casting was stupid…
I used to love SOA wholeheartedly but I after they didn’t kill Ron Perlman for the season 4 finale it went from must-see TV to borderline hate-watch, depending on the episode. Last season was so insane I am still processing it.
Unevenness aside, Chibs, Tig, & Bobby remain some of my favorite TV characters of all time. I would love to sit down to a table of Jameson juice boxes with those lads, even if I couldn’t understand a goddamn word Chibs said. NEVER FORGET: [37.media.tumblr.com]
“And you thought the Joel McHale stunt casting was stupid…”
No I didn’t.
The Rollins “stunt casting” worked pretty well. I didn’t even mind the Navarro “stunt casting”.
“Hate-watch”……I totally agree…..
Oh, indeed. Adam Arkin was so good that season, which was by far the show’s best.
Will his character be named Paul Pfeiffer?
PREDICTION: Tully may claim to be a white supremacist, but he’s actually a deep cover IRS agent
Who’s also working for the Irish
The IRiSh, it’s right there, WAKE UP, SHEEPLE
He’s boned Rose McGowan and Dita Von Teese……so there’s that….
Those chicks look like they’d be fucking insane in the sheets. Manson is a rock star, if nothing else, he has earned respect.
Great call, I always wondered if they’d bring him back cuz they had him survive. Idk what the story would be and how they’d get him back, but I’d be satisfied if he was in 1 episode, even if they just gave him a shout-out through dialogue.