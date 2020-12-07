TV

Mario Lopez Playing A Hot, Buff Colonel Sanders For Lifetime And KFC Is Giving People All Kinds Of Feelings

With just 23 days left to go, 2020 is showing no signs of stopping its year-long streak of throwing the most random events directly into our faces. So, meet the new hot and sexy Colonel Sanders played by Mario Lopez in a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie, A Recipe for Seduction. (Yup, all of those words are real.) According to Variety, this unholy creation is basically a 15-minute advertisement for KFC, but the good news is there’s free food involved if your body can survive this sensual journey into the world of 11 herbs and spices. To promote social distancing, KFC is away free extra crispy tenders to anyone who makes a $20 order through Uber Eats for lunch during the event.

Here’s the synopsis for A.C. Slater playing a horned up Colonel Sanders because what is reality anymore? Via Lifetime:

As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?

Not only did Lifetime release a trailer for A Recipe for Seduction, but it tweeted out a promotional image featuring Lopez as the beefcake Colonel, and people are losing their minds. “What am I supposed to do with this?” asks a very confused and yet oddly aroused internet.

(Via Lifetime)

