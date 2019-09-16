HBO’s Room 104 is already one of the most inventive shows on TV, but for its third season, creator Mark Duplass wants to see how far he can push fans checking in for the latest installment of the anthology series.

Duplass, along with his brother Jay, has recruited a new cast of familiar faces and talented newcomers and tapped fresh talent behind the camera to tell stories of familial betrayal, murder, supernatural mysteries, heartbreaking separations, and more — all taking place in a nondescript motel room that may or may not be the connecting thread in a bigger mythology. Duplass won’t really say, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t try to dig into the strange link between these genre-bending episodes. We spoke with the showrunner and his producing partner, Sydney Fleischmann, about the new collection of stories in season three, the likelihood of more musical episodes, a Creep follow-up, and what a Mark Duplass talk show might look like.

You told us you wanted to get even weirder back in season two. How strange did you take things this time around?

Mark Duplass: I think if there is a theme to season three, it would be about pushing the boundaries of what the room can be and what it can do; getting a little more experimental with it and taking some risks. You’re going to see vampires and gorillas and strange rashes, but also things like, a music-based episode that is all most a mood piece. You have a documentary episode; we have an episode that may or may not even take place in Room 104. We wanted to try and stretch it a little bit.

The first episode is proof of that. It’s sort of a supernatural origin story for the motel. Is that something you’ve been wanting to do for a while?

Sydney Fleischmann: We’ve always talked about doing an origin story that explains something but maybe raised a lot more questions than answers. That’s how we landed with that. We had a rough idea of it and then he brought in Macon Blair, who’s a filmmaker we love and we said, “Make this the Macon Blair version of the origin story.” And he really ran with it and made it bizarre and weird and interesting.

So, there is a mythology to the show? Should we be reading into that first episode?

MD: There’s definitely a mythology to the show. It exists tightly locked in my mind and in Syd’s mind and this show definitely works episodically. You don’t need to be thinking about that to enjoy it, you can just watch them as one-offs. But we do plan to reward the serialized viewers who stick around, and depending on how many seasons we get to make of the show, will depend on how far we take it.