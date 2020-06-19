Mark Hamill is officially the all-time champ at keeping Star Wars secrets.

Even though The Mandalorian‘s hit first season ended back in December, Disney+ has kept interest in the show running hot thanks to Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which has offered an in-depth look at the making of the bounty hunting (with Baby Yoda) series. The behind-the-scenes special just aired its eighth and final episode where it revealed a neat little Easter Egg: It turns out Hamill made a secret cameo during The Mandalorian‘s first season, but not as Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker.

During the fifth episode, “The Gunslinger,” Mando lands on Tatooine, the former home planet of Luke Skywalker and the site of his epic rescue of Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt’s palace. While there, Mando stops by the infamous Mos Eisley cantina, and it’s there where Hamill makes his surprise cameo.

There’s been one major change in the bar since we last saw it in Star Wars: A New Hope. The cantina didn’t allow droids back then, but now it has plenty of them around, including a familiar one at the bar. There’s a droid bartending who looks exactly like EV-9D9, the droid that was responsible for registering new droid acquisitions in Jabba the Hutt’s palace in Return of the Jedi. In fact, the bartender is EV-9D9, and he just so happens to be voiced by none other than Mark Hamill, who has made several little voice cameos throughout the new trilogy of Star Wars movies, in addition to reprising his role as Luke Skywalker.

What’s interesting is that, in the months since The Mandalorian aired, Hamill has kept his participation completely under wraps. He was even directly asked about what he thinks about Boba Fett returning in season two, and the actor did a very convincing job of pretending he barely knows anything about the show. This revelation also raises questions about whether Hamill is really done with Star Wars.

As Luke tells Leia in The Last Jedi, “No one’s ever really gone.”

