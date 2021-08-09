Markie Post, best known as easily flustered public defender Christine Sullivan on the about-to-be-revived Night Court, as well as The Fall Guy and Hearts Afire, passed away on Saturday following a ten-month battle with cancer. She was 70 years old.

Post’s career in the entertainment industry did not begin in front of the lens. It was behind it. She got her start behind the scenes of game shows during the ‘70s. She was an editor on Jeopardy! and an associate producer on Double Dare, which featured Alex Trebek. She eventually wound up in front of the camera, on Card Sharks.

She soon pivoted to acting, mostly on television. Her debut was on a 1979 episode of CHiPs, followed soon thereafter by appearances on The Incredible Hulk, Buck Rogers, Hart to Hart, B.J. and the Bear, Eight is Enough, and, like most TV regulars of the time, two episodes of The Love Boat.

Her first series regular gig was on The Fall Guy, the Lee Majors vehicle in which he played a stunt man who moonlights as a bounty hunter. She was on the show for three seasons, soon decamping for Night Court, which she joined in its third season. She was on the show for the rest of its nine-season run, until it ended in 1992.

When Night Court wrapped, she quickly moved to Hearts Afire, a D.C.-set comedy where she played a liberal reporter who clashes with a Republican senator’s aide, played by John Ritter. The show also featured Billy Bob Thornton, a few years before Sling Blade made him a star, and the legendary Ed Asner. It ran three seasons, ending in 1995.

Post made numerous appearances throughout the rest of her career, sometimes as one-offs, sometimes as recurring roles. She did three episods of Scrubs, a dozen and a half on Chicago P.D. In 1998 she played Cameron Diaz’s mom in There’s Something About Mary. Even as she got sick, she intended to keep pursuing acting gigs as a “side job.”

The news of her passing wasn’t made public until Sunday, and when it did she received widespread attention over social media. She was mourned by colleagues, including John Larroquette, with whom she frequently sparred on Night Court.

..We all wish she could have stayed longer but we thank the cosmos for blessing us and enriching the world with her for as long as it did.

I was really looking forward to Markie Post showing up on the Night Court reboot as mother to Harry and Christine's daughter who is now the judge.

Some made sure to single out some of her great work.

One reason why NIGHT COURT is a legendary sitcom is because Christine Sullivan was a hot mess. But, dammit, she was OUR hot mess. And no one could have played the role better than Markie Post. Alas, she departs too soon–but our memories of her are ours to hold forever. pic.twitter.com/IFCTXGOvl4 — The Curator (@TheCuratorSays) August 8, 2021

Before starring on Night Court, Markie Post appeared on Cheers as Diane's best friend.

Post will be missed. Night Court is not streaming as part of any subscription package, but you can purchase episodes on Amazon Prime. Hearts Afire, however, streams with ads on IMDb TV.

