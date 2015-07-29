The Bundy-Griswold Connection And More ‘Married… With Children’ Surprising Facts

#Married With Children #Fascinating Facts
Features Editor
07.29.15 2 Comments
married-with-children

FOX

Married… with Children ran for 11 seasons on Fox, breaching the carefully cultivated idea of what a family should be on television, while injecting a bit of sexuality into the land of sitcoms. When TV’s trailblazers are mentioned, though, Married… with Children usually doesn’t come up, and the same thing goes for when contemporary writers and comedic minds talk about their inspirations. Is it because the show was low-brow and unpolished? Perhaps, but the show’s impact is something that can’t be ignored, and it doesn’t seem like it’s disappearing from our consciousness anytime soon. If you doubt that, take a look at the reaction on social media to today’s update about the possible spin-off.

So, how do we celebrate Married… with Children‘s unfading place in pop culture? We dig in and highlight some lesser know details about the show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Married With Children#Fascinating Facts
TAGSAL BUNDYbud bundyFascinating FactsMARRIED WITH CHILDRENspinoff

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP