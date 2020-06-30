Terry Crews isn’t faring so well on social media these days. Following the killing of George Floyd, Crews tweeted controversial remarks on avoiding “Black supremacy.” He then attempted to explain his perspective with more tweets and ended up creating a bigger mess, mostly because his wording had suggested a warning against something (“Black supremacy”) that does not exist. The matter grew even more unwieldy with Crews eventually lashing out against “gatekeepers of Blackness” and doubling down: “Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not.”

Crews then tried to explain his stance to Seth Meyers, which didn’t fix things, but fast forward a few weeks, and Crews is, well, tweeting again.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” he wrote on Tuesday. “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Again, Crews appears to be sending a warning against something (#blacklivesbetter) that wasn’t even on the table. As one might expect, this tweet isn’t going over any better than his past tweets on Black Lives Matter, and now, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, has responded to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor.

“We’re so far from that bridge, Terry,” Bernice tweeted. “#BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes … Justice is not a competition.”

Bernice followed up with her own suggestion: “Deconstructing white supremacy begins in the mind. Let’s build some new tables.”

Crews hasn’t responded with another tweet yet, although that might be coming.

On a tangential note, Crews recently revealed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has trashed several episodes (while planning “to start over”) following the killing of George Floyd.