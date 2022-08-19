Ahead of the season two finale of Only Murders In The Building, star Martin Short was extremely excited to be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, though he said it “might be the Vicodin and Xanax talking.” Either way, Short quickly dove into what was one of the most chaotic late-night interviews of all time.

The actor went on multiple tangents during his guest spot, touching on everything from Mar-a-Lago to Kim and Pete in just a 30-second span of time. Of course, he also had to mention his co-star Steve Martin, as the duo is embarking on the “Steve Martin and Martin Short: You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” comedy tour.

“[Steve] is the most talented guy in the world,” Short said. “He juggles, he plays banjo. And somehow he’s famous. We are a team now. We are like Florida and a lower back tattoo.”

When asked about what he has learned while working with Martin on both Only Murders and their comedy tour, Short had a very serious response: “I’ve learned that he will pay top dollar for clean urine. I’ve learned that you don’t need to have a pool to have a pool boy. He is really amazing, you know he butt-dialed me the other day, which is kinda amazing because he had a rotary phone.”

Both Martin and Short are nominated for their work on Only Murders, though Short believes he is the front-runner for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a comedy series. “The finale’s on next Tuesday, you know. But Steve and I are nominated. If I can’t win, I hope he wins. But I can win, so screw him. If I lose I’m gonna send Will Smith up to slap him. Why not?” We, as a society, cannot go through this again.

Of course, Short cannot leave without roasting Fallon. “If someone had told me 20 years ago that I would be on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with all of these Emmy nominations I would have said….Jimmy Fallon?”

Check out the clip above.