Selena Gomez is now one third of one of TV’s most beloved current trios, so when she hosted SNL, it was bound to feature one of her Only Murders in the Building co-stars. Sure enough, during a pre-taped sketch, the actress, non-retired singer, and internet non-user was joined by Steve Martin in a fake documentary about whoopee cushions.

Gomez plays host to a documentary series called American Inventors, which devotes three minutes to one Archie Gizmo (Martin), a prolific inventor of prank do-dads. In the ‘60s, he’s a struggling inventor looking for his big break. “I knew it would be funny to have your boss sit down and [have] a noise come from his butt,” Martin’s Gizmo says, “but I just couldn’t figure out what noise.”

Gizmo then finds his muse: an accident-prone woman named Dina, played by Aidy Bryant. “Her energy was magnetic; her eyes were endless,” he say, “and every time she sat down, gas.” He quickly surmised that “the funniest noise that could come out of a butt was a fart.”

But whoopee cushions are only the start. Dina’s clumsy antics inspired Gizmo to also invent googly-eyed slinky glasses, the hand buzzer, and more. “Dina was the prize,” Gizmo says, “and the greatest gag she ever goofed was marrying a guy like me.”

You can watch the sketch in the video above.