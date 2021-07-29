As Marvel’s What If…? gets ready to kick off a massive dive into alternate realities, and the start of a new in-house animation studio for Marvel, the quickly approaching Disney+ series is now teasing its connection to the multiverse that was officially cracked open in the final moments of the Loki season finale.

In a new promotional tweet for What If…?, Marvel Studios writes that “A multiverse of infinite possibilities awaits,” which appears to be a strong hint that the animated series has ties to the reality-shattering events that occurred in Loki.

A multiverse of infinite possibilities awaits. ❤️ this tweet to receive reminders when new episodes of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf become available every Wednesday starting August 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mpZUVbKXXn — What If…? (@whatifofficial) July 28, 2021

While there has yet to be an official confirmation from Kevin Feige or Marvel Studios on whether or not What If…? is canon, there have been online rumors that some of the alternate reality characters will appear in live-action form. But, again, these are online rumors that should be taken with huge grains of salt. The closest thing we have to knowing how connected What If…? will be to the greater MCU is an answer to an interview question from Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Hiddleston was asked about his voice work on Marvel’s What If…? After describing the premise of the show, he dropped what may be a hint to its greater impact on the Marvel universe.

“I am intrigued because I haven’t seen the whole thing,” Hiddleston told Fallon (via CBR), “And then it sets up a whole bunch of stuff in the MCU, which I know nothing about.” Naturally, Hiddleston added that last part with a little bit of sly Loki flourish, but that’s the closest intel we have to how far-reaching the impact of What If…? might be.

Marvel’s What If…? premieres August 11 on Disney+.

