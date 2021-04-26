Master of None is coming back after a four-year break, but with a new main character. Instead of following Tom (Aziz Ansari) trying to find love in New York City and occasionally Nashville and Italy, the comedy-drama series will now be about Denise, played by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, and her partner Alicia, played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie. Per the Netflix summary: “This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised.”

The five-episode season was directed by Ansari, who co-wrote it with Waithe.

The trailer begins with a hypothetical question posed by Denise to Alicia: “Let’s say we’re at a party. Maxwell’s playing. You don’t know me. I don’t know you. And I ask you out on a date. Would you say yes?” “Yeah,” Alicia responds. “I said yes then, I’d say yes now.” There’s no other dialogue in the trailer, which looks like it takes place in an upstate New York home, but there better be at least one Maxwell song in the new season. Preferably some “Fortunate.” Master of None returns to Netflix on May 23.