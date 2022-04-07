In a telling, and somewhat strange, interview with himself, Donald Glover has revealed a lot about his relatively private life over the last few years. He talks about tucking in his kids, Euphoria, and his upcoming projects, including his highly-anticipated Mr. And Mrs. Smith series in the works for Amazon Prime. You know, the mediocre movie that got overshadowed by the whole Brad/Angelina/Jennifer drama.

The series was originally supposed to star Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, though the Fleabag actress left the project over “creative differences.” Now, Pen15’s Maya Erskine will be the “Mrs.” half of the show. Glover cryptically discussed it in his interview…with himself:

Speaking of men and women, you’re working on Mr. and Mrs. Smith right now. Is that why you shaved your head?

No. I didn’t have to be Earn anymore.

What happened with Phoebe Waller-Bridge? She was supposed to be on Smith, right?

Yeah. But classic creative differences.

Are you and Phoebe still friends?

What does it mean to be a friend? I still like her. I assume she still likes me.

Who’s Mrs. Smith now?

Maya Erskine.

From Pen15? I love her.

Yeah. She’s dope. It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.

The Mr. And Mrs. Smith television show was first announced last February. The series, based on your mom’s favorite 2005 romance-action film, was ordered by Amazon Prime. Erskine is known for co-creating the hit Hulu series Pen15 where she played a teenage version of herself. The series just ended after a two-season run. Erskine also has an upcoming role in Disney+’s Obi-Wan series.

Glover has been promoting the third season of Atlanta which just returned after four years off-air. Other notable highlights of his interview include him calling himself Willy Wonka, and also relating his own life to I, Tonya. There is currently no update on when the Mr. And Mrs. Smith series will air, though one thing’s for certain, it will be interesting!