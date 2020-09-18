All eyes may be on Maya Rudolph’s widely expected appearances as Kamala Harris on an unprecedented five consecutive Saturday Night Live episodes ahead of the presidential election this fall, but another outstanding Rudolph performance has won her an Emmy this week.

Thursday brought word that Rudolph won the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role as Connie the Hormone Monstress on the Netflix adult animation show Big Mouth. In a muted year for the Emmys, and buried in the mid-week Creative Arts ceremony, it wasn’t as widely celebrated as it should have been, but still, at least the Netflix and Big Mouth Twitter accounts were thrilled.

Congratulations to @bigmouth's Hormone Monstress @MayaRudolph — Winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/C22oc9gbLS — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 18, 2020

It’s certainly well-deserved, as her pronunciation of “bubble bath” alone is worth approximately a developing nation’s gross domestic product. But it’s also a pretty spectacular run for a character that, according to Rudolph, was supposed to be a one-off until she blew the creators of the show away with Connie’s unique vocal abilities and characterization.

And as many pointed out, it seems surprising that it took this long for Rudolph to win an award like that.

Maya Rudolph never won an Emmy before tonight. Crazy game. https://t.co/deAPPSqNDa — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 18, 2020

Rudolph had actually been nominated for three Emmys for her work on Saturday Night Live as a guest, The Judge on the final season of The Good Place, and, of course, Connie. But it seems the Hormone Monstress is the role that stuck.