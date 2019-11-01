Reading Too Much Into ‘Mayans M.C.’: Details You May Have Missed From ‘Itzam-Ye’

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans M.C.. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of the the latest episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. The title of this week’s episode, Itzam-Ye, refers to the upper god and creator deity thought to reside in the sky, according to Mayan mythology. I am pretty much of the mind at this point that Kurt Sutter just randomly chose Mayan deities and randomly assigned them to episodes. I don’t think I’ve seen anything in any episode that definitively links the substance of the episode to the title.

2. Let’s start at the end with the big “revelation,” which wasn’t really a revelation to viewers who have been watching all season and probably shouldn’t have been to Felipe, EZ, and Angel. EZ — who didn’t know what Dita looked like — had a flashback using that super memory of his to a time years ago at the fair with his parents, when he remembered seeing Dita spying on his mom and dad. From that memory, EZ extrapolated that it was Dita who put the hit out on his mom.

It’s the correct assumption, but EZ, Felipe, and Angel probably could have come to that conclusion much earlier based on the evidence in right front of them, namely that Dita signed the checks for the hitman, Happy. Jose Galindo, of course, would have had a motive if he’d found out that Dita was having an affair with Felipe, but I don’t understand why anyone thought Miguel could have been behind the murder. He didn’t really have a motive, and if he had been behind the hit, he probably wouldn’t have been as clueless about what Emily and Dita were up to with EZ. He’d have pieced it all together.

3. Dita, I think, knows that they were about to figure out that she was behind the hit. She probably understood that when she brought Emily together with EZ that she was basically signing her own death warrant. I think that’s what she wanted. She wants to pay for that sin, and she feels that that’s why she didn’t die in the fire.

4. The knowledge that Dita put the hit out also sort of gives the leverage that Emily has over Potter an interesting dynamic. She offers it to EZ in exchange for not killing her husband. However, EZ knows that Miguel didn’t put out the hit. So, does he still take the intel to save Felipe? Probably. What Emily doesn’t know, however, is that she won’t get anything in exchange for it except a dead mother in law. (Given their strained relationship, Emily might see that as a fair trade).

5. Meanwhile, the Potter/Adelita storyline sort of fell off the page these last few episodes. They put that storyline on ice and, in the meantime, it’s lost its immediate relevance. Adelita is still pregnant with EZ’s baby and is being held hostage by Potter, which Angel has barely mentioned. Now that Miguel is turning his interest back to Emily and his stateside activities, he seems less engaged in the Adelita storyline, as well.

6. The VM storyline, meanwhile, was great, because it felt like old-school Sons of Anarchy. After Coco and Riz were shot, the Mayans had a big decision to make: Retaliation? Or stand down and make millions of dollars running guns for the Irish? SAMCRO cleared the way for the Mayans to retaliate, but in doing so, they’d lose the gun deal, so Bishop made the tough decision to stand down for the greater (financial) good of the club.