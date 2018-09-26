FX

Warning: Plentiful spoilers for this week’s Mayans M.C. shall be found below.

Even though Mayans M.C. hasn’t even hit its first mid-season point yet, each episode is stuffed so full of things that it’s downright intricate. Look away for a few moments, and you’ll miss something significant, and Kurt Sutter and friends have already showed a fondness for dropping hints and letting them simmer before a big reveal. In episode 4, “Murciélago/Zotz” (which is Spanish/Mayan for “bat,” one of those Easter Egg-type references that Dustin Rowles may discuss at greater length later this week while expertly overthinking this series), we’re now getting more followup on the shady family situation involving Coco’s mom that made him uneasy. And although the club spends much of this episode dealing with a new threat, familial issues are stealing the spotlight. That is to say, a female character steps forth to take a leadership role in the cartel’s maneuverings, and the heat on EZ grows uglier for his family.

Sutter and Santa Sierra wrote this episode that swiftly sets the stage for EZ’s discomfort with Oakland charter President Marcus Alvarez suggesting that he suspects Angel’s betrayal to Bishop’s Santo Padre Mayans chapter:

“You and your brother, that working out? Up north, we don’t let blood sponsor blood. Loyalty could get messy. A word of advice … If a situation should present itself that causes, you know, confusion? … You bring it to me and Bishop. We’ll help you out. Put the club first, I want to see a full patch on your back.”

In addition to that awkwardness, EZ, who is also betraying the club as a prospect, is feeling great pressure from the Feds who tell him (and later, EZ’s dad, Felipe) that he must turn Emily against her husband’s Galindo cartel or lose his deal. Elsewhere and while Adelita’s rebels continue to lay ground (while caring for Emily and Miguel’s kidnapped son, Cristobal), Emily begins to come into her own as a driving feminine force. Or so she believes, but sh*t gets far too real by episode’s end, and Emily realizes that she doesn’t have any true control at all (yet) over her family’s situation.

Early on in this episode, Emily had a difficult conversation with her mother-in-law, Dita, who tried to encourage her to stay willfully blind to the cartel’s dealings because getting involved means that “you have to feel nothing,” and “because a child needs one parent who’s capable of love.” Yet Emily knows damn well that doing nothing means that her kidnapped baby won’t survive, so she takes action, which (perhaps in the manner that Kurt Sutter recently alluded to while speaking with UPROXX) evokes the early energy of Sons of Anarchy‘s Gemma before she was fully ingrained in SAMCRO’s ways.