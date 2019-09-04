FX

Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the depraved mindset of the series’ co-creator, Kurt Sutter, whose Sons of Anarchy previously included some seriously depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to deftly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this newish club goes from here, particularly with this season’s episodes being named after prominent folklore figures from the Mayan culture.

Mayans M.C.‘s first season ended with a brutal cliffhanger that linked this fresh series more directly to Sons than any previous callback. The biggest mystery of the whole season — who killed EZ and Angel’s mom? — led straight to Happy Lowman, the torture-loving SAMCRO sergeant-at-arms with an ironic nickname, as a new Sons crossover character. The fallout of this revelation was bound to be enormous, and the Season 2 debut doesn’t disappoint, although it works out, well, kinda alright in the end for EZ? Despite the loss of his mother years ago, Happy’s involvement ends up doing the prospect a favor and might erase his beef with Angel. However, we still really don’t know why Happy did the deed. He was Nomad at the time of the murder, so he wasn’t tied to the Sons or any club. His actions, theoretically, shouldn’t lead to club-on-club retaliation, but that’s no guarantee that the Sons-Mayans alliance won’t collapse as a result.

The title of this episode, “Xbalanque,” refers to two hero brothers from Mayan mythology. Let’s browse through some badass moments in GIF form.

First and foremost, we should talk more about the Happy mess. He didn’t quite appear to register the consequences of his homicidal actions in the first season finale when EZ looked at him and went into flashback mode. Yet in this episode, Happy definitely — after talking with Chucky (and confirming that the Sons lost him/gave him away as the result of a bet) and shooting the shit about Jax and guns — realizes exactly what he’s done when he sees Felipe, widower and mother to EZ and Angel. After recognizing the eldest Reyes, Happy marvels aloud, “His sons are Mayans?” Oh boy.