Mayans M.C.‘s second-season premiere linked up with Sons mythology and callbacks to a greater degree than we’ve seen before. However, it’s notable that this installment in the Kurt Sutter universe has carried less humor than its predecessor. Sons, despite all its brutally violent and tragic moments, was a bitingly funny series at times. Much of that sourced from Tig’s antics, but even after porting some eccentric Sons characters over (Chucky and Potter), Mayans has only made room for brief glimmers of comedy. That makes sense, given that EZ and the club have been entrenched with more immediate danger and heavier issues out of the gate than Jax and SAMCRO experienced. Well, the sophomore season’s second episode makes up for some lost time, comedically.

It’s a good time for a not-too-serious episode. Right now, the big mystery of who killed EZ and Angel’s mom has been solved, and EZ’s mulling over revenge upon Happy, who damn well knows that he’s been identified as the murderer. The Reyes brothers reconciled after realizing that they need to figure this sh*t out together and possibly risk the Sons-Mayans alliance (even though Happy was Nomad when he made the hit). As is customary this season, the episode title, “Xaman-Ek,” represents a Mayan deity — the benevolent god represented by the North Star, who remains motionless in the sky to guide his people, not only literally (travelers) but also to those who seek a source of spiritual strength. That’s exactly what the brothers need, but first, they’re gonna stir some sh*t up while cutting loose in a number of ways. Let’s enjoy those moments in GIF form.

When the episode picks up, Angel marvels at how EZ lived with the whole Happy mess for eight months. EZ, of course, is motivated by payback but also because he desperately wants to belong to the club. Meanwhile, Angel seeks blood, and he gets that wish, not exactly how he’d like it, later. There’s plenty of other conflict to discuss with the episode, but what’s important upfront is to see the brothers ride together again.

They enjoy a glorious, childlike day, puttering around, playing ski ball, and complaining about Dad hiding some part of his past. EZ seems content to let Angel win everything.

That includes a mini-golf game with Angel shouting, “Boom, motherfuckerrrr! and “I am a golden god, fear me!”

Angel and EZ also take a leak together out in the wild (I’ll spare you that GIF), and Angel enjoys a popsicle (awww) during their rare downtime. It’s a touching set of moments, punctuated with territorial pissings from an annoying wannabe (Swole Boys) club, whose cuts point toward the Southside I.T. Inland Empire. Basically, these guys seem like the biker-beachy dudes, all blonde and pretty, and slamming “Cholo chops.” Angel pops off at them in correspondingly crude ways, although this is a great line: “You guys watch some bullshit TV show, and you think a vest and two wheels makes you a club.” The Sons universe is truly enjoying some self-deprecation.