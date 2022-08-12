There are few things that rile up avid television series watchers like a back-and-forth love story. It is almost impossible not to pick a side, but it is also inevitable to experience disappointment. Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion had the opportunity to put Stranger Things actress Natalie Dyer on the hot seat about her character Nancy’s treatment of Steve, as Dyer stopped by the Grammy winner’s specially co-hosted episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“You just kind of, like, dumped him. No caution, he didn’t know what was happening. Poor Steve,” Megan said in reference to how Nancy left Steve and then began dating Jonathan, the victim of his bullying. “He keeps saving y’all life. All he do is save y’all life. He was beating everybody up, saving – and you’re like ‘Aw man, I’m goin’ to Jonathan, sorry.”

Dyer took some accountability for her character, admitting to a proclivity to make bad choices. This is especially true as the “Plan B” artist pointed out that Nancy has recently been reconnecting with Steve, and it just so happens to be while Jonathan is out of town. When Fallon later questioned what Nancy should actually do in the situation, Dyer said “Everyone’s, you know, Stancy, Jancy – but I think, honestly, she just probably needs a little, like, me-time after all of that, right?” in reference to her experiences with the antagonist Vecna.

There weren’t actually any hard feelings, but it was clear how invested Megan Thee Stallion was in the show. The passion carries over to the music as she has now released her sophomore album Traumazine led by the singles “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” with Future.

