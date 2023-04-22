Meghan McCain left The View about a year and a half ago, eventually being replaced by someone who used to work for the guy who regularly slammed her late dad. She didn’t have a great time. Some of the things her co-hosts said to her, including on-air, were legitimately hurtful. Luckily she’s finally found made “peace” — as she states at the beginning of what winds up being a scathing takedown of the show.

In an op-ed for The Daily Mail, McCain writes about what she describes as her “very public, very nasty breakup with an infamous ex-boyfriend.” At first it sounds like she’s finally in a good place, writing that she’s “at peace with that part of my professional life.”

She then goes on to describe how relieved she feels when another former View host trashes the joint, including two-time co-host Rosie O’Donnnell and Jenny McCarthy. “In a way, it’s validating,” she writes. “I wasn’t crazy. They were.”

McCain repeats a tale she’s told before: How colleague Joy Behar was cruel to her upon her return from maternity leave. Her telling the crowd and TV audience that they didn’t miss her was made all the worse by her suffering from a “severe case of postpartum anxiety for which I had to be medicated.”

She also says she was pushed off discussing certain “Hot Topic” subjects by her co-hosts. Whoopi Goldberg, she claims, wouldn’t let her discuss the Bill Cosby rape allegations, which led to his imprisonment.

Another was the revelation that then-Virginia governor Ralph Northam had worn blackface in a decades-old medical school yearbook. That, too, was shot down. She claims the reason was because a) a photo from the 1970s had also recently resurfaced showing Behar wearing darkened skin at a Halloween party, and b) the same thing happened to Ted Danson, who wore blackface while dating Goldberg in the early ‘90s.

“We weren’t allowed to talk about it because of Whoopi and Joy Behar,” McCain writes.

McCain argues that, though she was hired to be the “conservative voice,” but she came to believe “it’s not the Republican extremists that they hate. They hate anyone with a different point of view.