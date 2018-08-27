Getty Image

There is a good chance you still haven’t watched Strangers, despite it ending its second season last night. The comedy, about a bisexual woman named Isobel (Zoe Chao) who first rents out her apartment Airbnb-style and then becomes the one who couch-hops, airs on Facebook Watch — the tab you maybe didn’t even know existed. The first season was genuine and touching, following people who came in and out of Isobel’s life as she began to fully embrace her sexuality and dabble in new relationships. In its second season, she moved across the country to New York City to further explore the three b’s: bisexual, biracial, and bicoastal.

Season two has been a true joy to watch, as Isobel adjusted to her new home, celebrated turning 30, attempted to jumpstart a writing career, and began new relationships — most notably with another bisexual woman in an open marriage. Strangers confirmed it wasn’t a one-season wonder by crafting 10 episodes that felt both honest and intimate. Uproxx talked with creator Mia Lidofsky about writing authentic characters, queer love, and that big moment from the finale.

What were the origins of Isobel’s character? Why were you interested in her being bisexual?

I am a lesbian. I have been out for about 12 or 13 years and so, to me, it’s always really important to have your characters presented and hopefully represented authentically and with empathy, kindness, and love. I felt as though we hadn’t yet explored bisexuality through the lens of a female protagonist. Even though bisexuality has been dabbled in on TV for decades — I thought there was an interesting depiction of bisexuality with Alice on The L Word — I have yet to see a bisexual character at the forefront [of a series].

I think that bisexuality is so often [received] with such negativity in both the straight and gay communities. I wanted to depict it with a sense of love and generosity, and show the complexity of what it is to be bisexual outside of the stereotypes [such as] being a dangerous identity, selfish, self-absorbed, a stop on the way to being gay, or a detour back to being straight.

There’s a specificity and authenticity to both Isobel and Cam. You didn’t have a writers room in the first season, but you do now. What’s that room like?

I had an eight-person writers room. I hired this really wonderful woman, Neena Beber, to be our head writer and she and I co-ran the room together. It was all women and one man. It was quite diverse in terms of age, identities, sexual orientations. We ended up writing in a AirBnB because we wanted the writers to experience what it was like to be strangers sharing a space together and getting to know each other in this foreign space. That was fun and exciting and felt very familial. I am only one person, with one life experience, so I wanted an authenticity of voices going into the plethora of different characters we were exploring this season, including Isobel’s journey.

Isobel went from renting out her apartment in season one to being the renter in season two. What went into that decision?

I always knew that I wanted her to leave LA at the end of the season and move to New York. I always had the intention of her going from host to renter. Season one was, in so many ways, the journey to keep home — she uprooted her entire life and allowed herself to explore her sexuality and her identity, and to have wishes and desires outside of her current understanding. Home was such a rock for her. Season one was all about the strangers who came in and out of her life through her home and how they shaped her life. In season two, I wanted to strip away the stability of home and to have her step into other people’s lives and seize many different iterations of what her life could be, should she choose all these different paths.