Michael K. Williams passed away on September 6, after the end of Emmys voting, and none of that should have had any bearing on whether or not he won the Emmy for his Lovecraft Country performance. With that said, Michael K. Williams probably should have won that Emmy for his portrayal of Montrose Freeman.

The iconic The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor put his all into that performance, even delivering the monologue of the season. He took the most powerful journey of the entire series. Through his performance, Williams tackled intergenerational trauma, alcoholism, and sexuality, all while bearing witness (again) to the Tulsa Race Massacre. He crushed the whole show, and yet, he got swept up in a The Crown sweep with Tobias Menzies taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Fortunately, Kerry Washington did pay tribute to Williams (who she praised as a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being”) before announcing the winner. “Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this,” she declared. “Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you.”

Williams’ fans love him, too.

I appreciate Kerry Washington's tribute to Michael K. Williams but boy was that a let down as a result #Emmys — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 20, 2021

So far for LoveCraft Country, that’s a snub for: • Misha Green for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series • Aunjunae Ellis for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Michael K Williams for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series ……..smh. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/PU72VLZgII — Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) September 20, 2021

Beautiful tribute to Michael K. Williams. Glad that got it in before Tobias won. #Emmys — Rachel Gaylor, MT-BC (@rachelmgaylor) September 20, 2021

Michael K. Williams deserved that. We all know that. His role as Montrose was incredible. I’m absolutely gutted at the moment. #Emmys — Nataša Kvesić (Наташа Квесић) (@NatasaKve) September 20, 2021

I know Lovecraft Country wasn't the type of show to have major Emmys clout but with or without the clout, Michael K. Williams' performance was objectively Emmy-worthy 😞 — Sandra 🦖 (@SgtAngel777) September 20, 2021

No me puedo creer que no se lo hayan dado a Michael K. Williams. Tiene mayor presence que Menzies pero supongo que como su show no va a ganar Mejor Drama… #Emmys pic.twitter.com/AStbpMv2SP — Charls: The Spooky 👻🎃 (@BadLuckCharls) September 20, 2021

Bullshit. That was for Michael K Williams. I don’t care that voting ended before he died. He was fucking owed for decades of incredible work. — Emi 🌵 (@undercover_emi) September 20, 2021

So they…..didn’t….give Michael K. Williams that award……… — Eunice (@euuunnnice) September 20, 2021

First Chadwick Boseman.. Now Michael K Williams. Y'all keep messing this up -_- #Emmys — Vishhal Bhatt (@vbhatt08) September 20, 2021