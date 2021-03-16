With The Good Place gone and Brooklyn Nine-Nine about to end its run, fans of Mike Schur will probably be happy to know that the prolific comedy creator already has a new show in the can and on its way to Peacock next month. Schur’s new series Rutherford Falls stars Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding as two childhood best friends who literally hit a crossroads in their relationship as their town is forced to deal with “an unexpected wake-up call.” Namely a historic statue that’s become a constant source of traffic accidents, and judging by the trailer, the local residents don’t appear to be a big fan of change.

According to Peacock, Rutherford Falls is also a “breakthrough moment in Native representation” both in front of and behind the camera. The show boasts “one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television” which includes co-creator and executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), and Tazbah Chavez (Nüümü [Bishop Paiute Tribe], Diné [Navajo], San Carlos Apache).

Here’s the official synopsis:

A small town in the Northeast and the Native American reservation it borders are turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms), fights the moving of a historical statue. “Rutherford Falls” is created and executive produced by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, and stars Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. Mike Falbo, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers.

Rutherford Falls premieres April 22 on Peacock.

