Michael Scott’s relatonship with Jan Levinson (neé Gould) was one of the most painful parts of viewings of The Office. The whole relationship was a mess, a weird, inter-office romance that should have gotten more than just Jan fired, if we’re being honest with ourselves. It did, however, make for weirdly entertaining television. Which is why The Office’s official YouTube channel posting a recap of the romance’s rise and fall is so compelling.

Billed as a “breast of” because of, well, some enhancements made along the way, the video starts with the events of ‘The Client,’ the Season 2 episode where Michael meets and impresses county employee Christian (Tim Meadows) with a meeting at a Chili’s.

Though Jan was skeptical, Michael closes the deal with the help of some casual sit-down Mexican(ish) food and celebrates with Jan in the parking lot. The two then kiss, which was not part of Jan’s plan and sets a long and weird courtship that ends up with Jan unemployed and sleeping off wine hangovers at Michael’s condo.

The infamous ‘Dinner Party’ episode is covered at length, which is the real gem here. It’s one of The Office‘s darkest and somehow funniest episodes, the highlight of which is the reveal that Michael isn’t allowed to sleep in his bed, but on the tiny sofa at the foot of his bed.