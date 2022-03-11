An Ode to Michelle MacLaren, A Truly Singular Visual Storyteller

From a cramped RV meth lab to a battle between a bear and maiden fair to the streets of Atlanta during a zombie apocalypse, Michelle MacLaren has taken us places. The director of seminal episodes of prestige TV shows such as Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and so many more, MacLaren is one of the greatest visionaries working in TV today.

My journey as a MacLaren aficionado started back in 2009 when Breaking Bad aired episode “4 Days Out.” I adored the episode — it remains my fave BrBa episode of all time — and watched it over and over again the week it was released. At some point, I noticed a credit in the opening sequence: Directed by Michelle MacLaren. A woman? Directing a show like Breaking Bad? A chill tingled up my spine. You see, even a decade ago, women directors in TV and film were few and far between. (Things have been improving, but gender parity in the director’s chair is unfortunately still far off.) So, seeing a lady’s name in the wilds of the small screen — on one of my favorite episodes of TV, no less — was a reason for me to celebrate.

MacLaren made her mark on Breaking Bad directing eleven episodes in total, the most of any director on the series. She was also an executive producer on the show and certainly had a hand in contributing to the visual language that provided a rich foundation for the narrative. In particular, she became known for her way of capturing the intractable beauty of the desert, using the severity of the stark open spaces and impossibly blue skies to evoke the unfeeling constancy of Mother Nature. She returned to the desert to direct the second episode of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul and worked her magic to drop us right back into the shady side of the ABQ.

Throughout her time on Breaking Bad, MacLaren nimbly helmed some of the most downright violent moments in a series full of violence. In “One Minute”, she delivered sheer horror and hair-pulling suspense in a parking lot showdown between two psychotic cartel members and an unwitting DEA agent. Here, she cleverly rigged a camera to the underside of an SUV to get a key shot, and used various lenses and camera angles in order to portray the sadistic scope of the attack. The production value was so astounding that, when this episode aired, I had a friend tell me that he would have happily paid money to watch the episode in a theater. Then, in “Gliding Over All,” she directed a satisfying, blood-soaked montage in which ten prisoners are slaughtered in a matter of minutes. These were not the stories that women had traditionally been permitted to tell in Hollywood. But MacLaren’s talent and drive transcended any sort of gender stereotype, and she kept knocking every episode she was tasked with helming out of the park.

Breaking Bad showcased MacLaren’s singular vision, and she went on to make her mark on many other popular TV series. Notably, she was the only female director to ever work on the HBO mega-hit Game of Thrones. Her first outing in Westeros involved logistics for a bear-fights-woman sequence that took meticulous planning to pull off. MacLaren understands that the value of telling violent tales isn’t in depicting gratuitous bloodshed or even the basic threat of physical harm, but in honoring the horrific tension that accompanies the moments in which individuals are ready, willing, and able to impose their barbaric will on others.

In addition to her violent victories, MacLaren’s keen attention to spaces and places is one of the key factors that distinguishes her work. She’s a careful and considerate world builder; when she establishes a setting, she goes all in. In her work, she often goes wide on a location to establish presence and then proceeds to sneak ever closer to the action. Many times, she’ll film with natural obstacles in the foreground — think bookshelves in a library or cars on a street — as she skillfully reels us in to share emotional beats with the characters.

So it’s no wonder that David Simon teamed with her to create the look and feel of his HBO series The Deuce. Focusing on the seedy, lawless Times Square area in the ’70s, The Deuce followed a motley crew of sex workers, bartenders, and mobsters as they navigated rapidly changing times. MacLaren was on hand to direct both the pilot and the season one finale. Her focused approach to violence, coupled with her talent for making spaces come to radiant life, made her a prime candidate for the job.

While much of The Deuce takes place in loud and raucous tones, MacLaren made it a point to bookend the season with two distinct shots that effectively illustrated how times were rapidly changing. The pilot episode closes on an image of a dilapidated hallway in a no-tell motel where rooms are rented by the hour and both patrons and women come and go as they please. And then, as the world of sex work begins to evolve, the end of the season closes on another hallway: the hallway of a makeshift brothel where the patrons come and go, but the women stay. There’s nothing in either image to suggest any judgment or morality call about what’s happening behind the many closed doors; instead, MacLaren is providing a moment of neutrality for viewers to consider these spaces as a stage for human folly and connection.