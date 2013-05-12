Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Bear and the Maiden Fair’

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I’m impressed by a windmill…
“People work together when it suits ’em. They’re loyal when it suits ’em. Love each other when it suits ’em. And they kill each other when it suits ’em.” –Orell
After the big events of the last few weeks (Dany ravaging Astapor, the wildings climbing the Wall), “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” is much more of a piece-mover episode, getting characters from Point A to Point B either on the map (the wildlings marching towards Castle Black, Melisandre and Gendry sailing back towards Dragonstone) or on their emotional journey (Sansa and Tyrion both struggling to make peace with their impending nuptials). It’s one of the more thorough of its kind, touching on early every plot this season has set in motion. And because it’s directed by Michelle MacLaren – bringing over the same eye she applies so brilliantly to “Breaking Bad” – and written by George R.R. Martin himself, it’s about as good (and good-looking) a piece-mover episode as you’re going to see.
Let’s start with the visuals. “Game of Thrones” has employed a lot of terrific directors (Tim Van Patten, Alan Taylor and Neil Marshall, to name just three), so MacLaren’s gorgeous work on this one wasn’t an anomaly. And some of the episode’s best compositions – say, the overhead shot of Melisandre’s ship sailing over the ruins of Stannis’ fleet in Blackwater Bay – owed as much to the visual effects department as they did to the work of MacLaren and the director of photography. But like the concluding sequence of last week’s episode, I appreciated how often “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” let the pictures tell the story.
Take Tywin’s visit to the Joffrey in the Iron Throne room. Opening with the very long walk Tywin has to take simply to get from one end of the room to the other underlines the point he’ll make later about the time that would be wasted holding Small Council meetings in their traditional location. And the shots of Tywin standing at the base of the steps to the Throne, followed by Tywin looming over his grandson – who at this point still fearfully takes orders from the old man in a way he doesn’t from anyone else – neatly told the story of what the power balance in this relationship should be by law, and then what it is in reality.
Or look at Dany meeting with the representative of Yunkai. This is both a transitional story – Dany deciding that eradicating the evils of slavery is worth delaying her trip across the Narrow Sea – and a transitional episode for that story. Yet the pictures – particularly that gorgeous (and VFK-enhanced) image of Dany lounging confidently on her royal sofa, surrounded by her dragons – told so much about the station in life Dany has risen to in only a few episodes, and how comfortable she is demonstrating her new power. (And the inverse shots of the Yunaki ambassador flanked by both his slaves and the Unsullied neatly told the story of that city’s entire economy and the threat Dany’s army poses to it.)
Also, given that MacLaren was behind the camera for one of the great action scenes in TV history, I can think of few cable directors I’d rather have shooting a fight scene involving an under-armed Brienne of Tarth, a one-handed Jaime Lannister and DID I MENTION THE GIANT FREAKING BEAR?!?!? That was gorgeously staged and executed, and also moved the story of those two along. Brienne had given Jaime a pass on saving her life, insisting his debt to her would be paid if he secured the Stark girls’ freedom, but Jaime not only insists on going back for her(*), but leaps right into the pit, knowing that endangering his own life will force Bolton’s men to save Brienne’s in the process.
(*) Jaime is primarily doing this out of loyalty to Brienne after their time together, but is he also thinking that it’s doubtful his father would ever let Sansa and Arya (whom he believes is still a hostage) go free?
Jaime’s selfless act goes against the lecture the warg gives Jon Snow early in the episode about the selfishness of all human relationships, and “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” spent a lot of time addressing exactly what ties each character pairing together.
Beyond Jaime and Brienne – who’d be topping my hypothetical “Game of Thrones” Couple Power Rankings for the season, ahead of Olenna/Tywin, Tyrion/Bronn and others, and waaaaaaaaaaay ahead of Theon/Mystery Torturer – the strongest couple material involved Jon Snow and Ygritte, as he got to watch her be dazzled by the most mundane aspects of Westeros, while she in turn realizes that he still views her people as “you” rather than “us.” (Though the warg’s line about how Ygritte won’t love him “when you find out what he really is” suggests things are more complicated than that; it’s been hinted at in the past that Jon’s mother isn’t who Ned claimed she was.) Though Kit Harington may never be the most dynamic actor in the cast, this is definitely a pairing that’s gotten much more interesting as they’ve gotten closer to their destination (and already passed a major checkpoint by getting over the Wall).
I hope the same can be eventually be said about both Bran and friends and Theon and his torturer, but for now I’ll be fine just waiting for the former group to get into wildling country. And I have no need to witness more of The Passion of the Greyjoy, regardless of who the nameless man is or what his agenda is.
On the other hand, Sansa and Tyrion separately trying to make peace with their upcoming union was excellent, including the first good Tyrion/Bronn scene in several weeks, Marge realizing the depths of her soon-to-be-aunt’s naivete, and especially the painful Tyrion/Shae conversation. Not only was it another discussion for the hour of the nature of a relationship, but one where – like Dany meeting with the man from Yunkai and Brienne and Jaime discussing his debt to her – a question of value was raised. Tyrion thinks he can shower Shae with trinkets, money, a home, bodyguards, etc., and things will be okay; she knows the danger his father represents, and also what will happen as she ages and Tyrion spends more time with his beautiful child bride. Tyrion’s a good man – and, location aside, the best of Sansa’s three marital options, not that she understands that – but he has his weaknesses, including his attachment to his family and their wealth. Marrying Sansa plunges him deeper into his father’s power games, and though Shae has no psychic powers, she can clearly see what the future will look like for them if this marriage takes place.
In all, not a terribly eventful episode, but aside from a couple of season-long weak spots, a very satisfying – and pretty – one.
Some other thoughts:
* Among the more frustrating parts of the Bran/Jojen story: Jojen is the kind of character “Lost” sometimes trafficked in, who knows a lot more than he’s willing to say, and insists that he’d give answers if he could. Yawn. Osha at least knows how to tell a story.
* Without putting a stopwatch on it, I’d guess Arya had this week’s briefest appearance for a major character, as she flees from the Brotherhood and winds up immediately in the arms of the Hound. We’ve seen in the past that Clegane had fondness for Arya’s sister (and offered to liberate her from King’s Landing well before Littlefinger or the Tyrells offered), but Arya’s shown nothing but contempt for him, suggesting she’s just become somebody else’s hostage.
* Is this the first that the show has mentioned that Tywin was Hand to the Mad King?
* Some of the commenters have been suspicious of Talisa in the past, but tonight’s post-coital scene with Robb – centered around the news that she’s pregnant with his child – is the first time I’ve begun to wonder if she might be spying on him. Something about the staging of the scene and Oona Chaplin’s performance seemed off, and intentionally so.
* I really enjoy the sound design of the Unsullied, and the way they always clank their spears and shields in unison. An enormous, precise killing machine.
* Still have to wait and see what Melisandre has in store for Gendry, but she certainly isn’t talking or relating to him like she’s planning to drain him of his blood when they get back to Dragonstone.
* The Tywin/Joffrey scene was useful not only for showing us that, for now, Tywin is able to control the kid in a way his mother can’t, but keeping us up to date on what the Lannisters know about what’s happening elsewhere in the series. As with the Small Council’s dismissive reaction last season to news of zombies up north, we know that Tywin is underestimating the danger he’ll eventually face from the east, even with Dany’s relatively small dragons.
* I love that Hodor needs a long pause to consider Osha’s question before offering his usual reply.
What did everybody else think?
You can instantly tell this was written by George Martin himself. The characters are more verbal than usual in terms of conveying their situation on this one (the Sansa scene is very guilty of that).
It feels more like a play or a written novel than a live-action production. And somehow, it works. Very nice episode.
And there was an overly gratuitous sex scene.
Nice point. I really liked the episode as well.
Just an aside – Martin probably did not write the scene with the bear that ended the episode (of course he devised and wrote the scene originally in his novels, but I’m talking about the TV script). He mentioned on his blog (‘Not a Blog’) that the title of this episode was originally ‘Autumn Storms’and then briefly ‘Chains’ – until a scene that was originally scripted for another episode got moved into this one, at which point the title became ‘The Bear and the Maiden Fair’ (apparently this kind of scene-shuffling happens quite a lot on serialized dramas). Given that information, it seems likely that the bear pit scene was originally supposed to air later. Personally, I’m glad that they switched it – it made for a killer ending to what was largely a transitional episode (but a very good one).
When I cheer the language in a show, and get chills from a single sentence, I should have known the episode was written by George Martin. At the end of the episode, I raised my arms and cheered. Brilliant adaptation.
Martin wrote this one? Yeah, no big surprise. I could see him telling the show runners that he wants to be the one to write Theon’s cock being cut off.
I’m FFing all the Theon scenes from now own. I should demand a pro-rata refund from HBO.
Hodor… Hodor.
The only change I would make in this episode is when Hodor says Hodor, he should have raised his right hand a bit as if to add, Why are you looking at me like that? What else did you think I was going to say?
I thought that Theon’s anonymous torturer was finally revealed when he came in blowing that annoying horn. That’s the same one that was being blown by Bolton’s bastard outside the gates of Winterfell, torturing(ironically) Theon every night, right?
Good observation. And didn’t the Would Be Rapist Guard who was re-capturing Theon call him “little bastard” right before he got shot with an arrow?
That might be it.
yes, i think it the Boltons. check out their sigil as well as what is on his chest. matches the X that Theon is tied to
Did we see that horn being blown at Winterfell though? Otherwise, as Freud said, the horn could just be a horn.
Honestly, at this point I don’t think the issue is who has Theon but why they have him and why they’re doing what they’re doing. We can find clues and point out Sigils all day but until the scenes actually become something other than Alfie Allen Teaches Yelling I don’t really give a hoot who it is.
Yeah, the horn sounds similar to the one at Winterfell, but I kind of always assumed that Theon was taken prisoner by that siege party. That’s really the only thing that made any sense.
HA, Passion of the Greyjoy.
The problem with Theon’s story now is that I fundamentally don’t care about it, whoever’s torturing him. It’s repetitive to the point of being almost funny. By contrast, even though it’s about as useful at this point, I don’t mind Bran’s. Maybe because Bran is interacting with other people (HODOR!) and Theon is just…yelling over and over again.
I’m with SMREYNO. I find myself laughing at the scenes, partly b/c it seems pointless (get to the point already — or spend less time there) and overrepetitive, but also b/c the torturer cracks me up.
Thirded. The Theon story line has just become way too repetitive. Did we really need to see Theon get his manhood cut off to understand that the presumed Bolton bastard is twisted?
I think in a fairly well measured season, this storyline has easily been the biggest misfire. Even though the “Brann & Friends” story line is soft, you still learn things from it. With Theon, we’ve already discovered why he did what he did and that he’s remorseful about it. There’s absolutely no reason why they should’ve gone back to it until the story line progressed onto the next stage.
Do you think they miscalculated how much we hate Theon based on his betrayal last season? Because the only way I could see this kind of storyline work is with a character of Joffrey-scale douchebaggery.
He came in blowing the horn last week, too. This wasn’t the first week they gave the horn clue relating back to last season.
I don’t even hate Theon because of his betrayal. I was ambivalent about him before his storyline sucked every last bit of energy out of the show’s momentum. I do wonder if I’d enjoy it a bit more if it were, say, Arya torturing Joffrey. I’m a little disturbed that I think I would!
Yep, it’s Bolton’s bastard. Thus all the flaying.
I didn’t know it was a mystery who had Theon. Robb tasked Lord Bolton’s bastard with retaking Winterfell. It was mentioned in the scene earlier in the season when Robb tells his Mom that her father died and news from Winterfell was that Bran & Rickon were missing. That and a discussion between Robb & Lord Bolton in season 1 where Bolton wants to flay prisoners after a battle to gain info on Lanister battle plans and Robb tells him no. Oh, and the Bolton sigil is a flayed man. Kinda adds up.
I can’t help but feel that everyone who says that they know or have known all along who has Theon is a dirty, dirty book-reader.
“It’s easy to tell so long as you pay lots and lots of attention to the little symbols you can see in the backgrounds and on guy’s flags.”
HATE hate hate the Theon torture scenes. The only question remaining is, are they going to finally just kill him or do they have some other use for him in mind? Give him back to his family or to someone else as a blathering, destroyed idiot? Robb is going to be furious, and I would hope that even Theon’s cold, cruel father would be angry. His sister is likely to be pissed off and to take some serious revenge. But if I have to spend the rest of the story interacting with a character who will forever only remind me of the most gratuitous, sadistic torture porn, that’s going to bum me out.
Reply to comment…
I haven’t read the books, and I think it is fairly obvious it is the Bolton’s. The Bolton sigil is a flaying man. It is displayed prominently when Bolton’s men grab Jaime and Brienne. Theon is also being flayed. Bolton’s men surrounded Winterfell. Who else could have grabbed Theon?
“I can’t help but feel that everyone who says that they know or have known all along who has Theon is a dirty, dirty book-reader.”
Same here. And if it is so straightforward, why did he get recaptured by one group and then his apparent rescuer killed that group but actually became his torturer?
I strongly disliked this week’s episode. It was all setup, no payoff. Considering there are three dozen storylines going on at the same time, a little bit of a resolution on some of them might have been nice. You don’t have to kill Ros-like character in every episode, or have Cersei chew scenery, but move the story somehow. This was all placeholder, with the looming payoff of the three weddings.
Three minor notes:
It does seem very odd that Talisa goes out of her way to mention that she knows Valyrian, and the scene makes even less sense given that she’s writing a post-coital letter to her mum. Something is going on there. I am, to put it mildly, not a fan of her character, but if she does a heel turn by the end of the season, then it will redeem her in a lot of ways, because it will make a lot more sense for her character to be so sweet and crying on cue to get Robb Stark interested in last season: she knew how to get to him, and did. At this point, I’m hoping for a heel turn.
Jaime is still a total tool-bag to me, despite what a lot of Shades of Grey people here preach, but he did return for Brienne because it was his lie of her being rich that got her into the bear pit. Granted, it was his lie that saved her from rape, but he felt it was his mistake and had to rectify it.
The Chainless Maester talking about re-animating dead-flesh, there’s another interesting plot-line. Do Maestars have to be of the Faith of the Seven? Is it possible he got kicked out for religious reasons as well as ethical. Is he another Red Lighter, waiting for his chance to convert?
oh, and as always: HODOR!
Talisa said early on that she wasn’t a spy, I wonder if that was foreshadowing. What better way to send a message than to write it in a language no one around her understands. It would also explain how Tywin knew about Jaime’s release.
Yes the show on HBO is infinitely better than the books in my opinion. It actually cleans alot up and makes things make more logical sense.
Talisa told Robb she was originally from Volantis in season 2, so it would make sense that she is writing to her mother in her native language, which I’m assuming would be Valyrian. Regardless if she is a spy or not (I think it would be pretty cool if she was), she just made herself very important in Westeros. She went from Robb Stark’s foreign nobody of a wife to the mother of the potential heir to Winterfell & the North (if the child is a boy). If Robb was smart he would send her right back to Riverrun. That last place she should be is on the road with his ever dwindling army. But since this isn’t a tactical decision on the battlefield, he probably won’t do that. I think that if she was a spy she wouldn’t have told Robb that she was pregnant, regardless of whether or not she actually was.
If we’re talking spies, Lord Bolton on the other hand seems a little too interested in what Tywin thinks of him. It looks like this would be a good time for him to switch sides considering: Robb is as weak as he has ever been, is now completely exposed on the road away from the safety of Riverrun, and as an extra kicker traveling with the 3 most important Tullys.
I thought the main take away from the Robb/Talisa scene was that there’s now a new heir to Winterfell. That would interfere with the Lannister power play for the North by marrying Sansa. Never got any vibes that Talisa was a spy… but who knows.
Something’s definitely up with Talisa. The camera focusing on the written valyrian words on the scroll was especially suspect. Also, the dramatic foreboding with Robb promising to go back with her to Volantis and all the talk about the future leads me to believe Robb’s in for an extremely rough end to the season.
I doubt she’s a spy, but if her agenda was to birth the next king of the north, she certainly seems to have accomplished that much (so far). I don’t see her as much of a player, but clearly a bit of a wannabe.
lost in this conversation, just thinking about Talisa’s Ports of Qarth.
Greg, you’re the kind of person David Simon is always complaining about. Lots of serialized dramas, and those on HBO especially, aren’t designed to be episodic. Game of Thrones, especially since it is based on books, is not designed to build to a climax every episode. Sometimes you are going to have an episode that’s all build. I happen to enjoy the rising tension, although I can understand that some people find it tedious. Hopefully the season as a whole makes it worthwhile for you. But complaining about these “piece mover” episodes at this point is just a waste of time. The show has established over the last 2 1/2 seasons that this is how it is.
People are morons. Do you read a single chapter in a book and go “MAN that chapter sucked! Not enough happened!” Not every episode has to have resolution. Who gives a shit about resolution if you don’t know enough about those doing the resolving?
You’re watching a book on TV. Get over it.
@M I have definitely said that about chapters in books and even whole books (which is the more apt analogy). Several of the middle books of wheel of time i felt almost exactly that after reading them when they were coming out, and I also have felt that way during reading ASoIaF (but more in book 4 than say book 3). Even though having re-read the entire WoT series to coincide with release of final book, I feel that that is a great series (as are ASoIaF and GoT), it doesn’t insulate some segments or installments from being underachievers comparatively.
I don’t disagree with you that its wrong to think every episode needs to have a traditional self-contained plot, however that observation does not insulate an episode from criticism. Personally, I thought this episode was not as good as the ones previous (even last week’s episode where not much happened). I thought there was too much time spent on some scenes Robb/wife, Theon/Crazy, Bran/etc (arguably) and that that time could have been better applied to stretch out scenes i felt were interesting but underserved such as the Arya scene and the bear fight, which i felt was underdeveloped.
Whole books is not the more apt analogy. If it were, there would have been 1 episode per book. Each episode is more like a small bundle of chapters – anywhere from 3-8 would be my guess.
So while, on occasion, it is frustrating if a bundle of 3-8 chapters doesn’t have self-contained plot, it happens. It’s a criticism, but not a terribly important one in my opinion.
Sorry if i wasn’t clear. By whole books being an apt analogy i was more referring to the way they are consumed by the reader/viewer, not the amount of material covered. I think the reason people get easily frustrated by these things is that they are interested to see what is going happen and by human nature, impatient. So, for example, a viewer watches an episode and knows they have to wait a week before they can get the next part of the story, while a book reader finished the book and has a 1-2 year wait to read the next part of the story (and much more than that in the cases of some authors). In either case, this anticipation feels even worse when an installment does not really feel like it moves the overall plots forward and is just spinning its wheels (which actually is more of a criticism of self-contained plot diversions than serial storytelling)
The discussion here is why I avoid multi-part books that are not finished. The wait is just too long. If I had to wait years for Feast of Crows at the time and got that, I would have jumped off a cliff.
@MATT_H and M, you’re the kind the person who defends everything that somebody else deems unpopular to get your Skip Bayless-hipster contrarian cred. I didn’t like the episode. Deal with it. Oh, and if you’re going to make a ten episode season, then you can afford to have something happen in each episode.
I’m just thankful you’re not in charge of the show. Jesus, the odds of it being a piece of shit would dramatically increase.
I think a difference needs to be recognized between there being good piece moving episodes and bad ones. You can have a great episode that doesn’t have any dynamic events in it if, say, characters have great quiet moments or there are terrific conversations that reveal their characters or if there’s enough thematically to drive things…
That is very different from an episode of TV which, literally, is just about people walking from place to place. That is very different from an episode where we really get no more than a scene with every character on the show and there isn’t room for real connection with the characters because you’re keeping track of 1,238 different plotlines.
The fact that this is a book on TV doesn’t insulate it from the criticism that it needs to still be compelling TV. You know how a lot of people refer to books as being unfilmable? That’s because what works on paper doesn’t always work in another medium.
This show, right now, is struggling in the eyes of a lot of people(listen to Bill Simmons/Andy Greenwald Grantland Network podcast to see it’s not just internet curmudgeons) to connect people to the stories they’re showing because they’re too fractured.
Not everyone will agree but, honestly, I think more often than not the people who think they’re doing a great job of “building tension” are the people who’ve read the books and know what’s coming next, the tension being simply a desire to see how things they know about will be represented. If you don’t know what’s coming and that it’ll be super exciting, it’s very, very difficult to get into some of this.
Dr. D, I don’t know, I really enjoyed this episode, haven’t read the books, and didn’t feel that it was a “piece-mover” (though I do like Alan’s review!).
Well, sure, like I said not everyone will agree. Different strokes and all that.
Weren’t Melisandre and Gendry sailing the wrong way? if you follow the map in the opening credits, King’s landing is south of both Dragonstone and Riverrun. If the Brotherhood were up around Riverrun, prsumably since they were recently at the inn, then they woulndn’t saik anywhere near King’s Landing to get to Dragonstone
Dragonstone is right near King’s Landing.
I thought the same thing, wondering how they made the trip. Did they take the sea, and go around south of Dorne? If so, the winds must be really favorable.
Hang on, is it possible the boat was shallow-draft and they were using some sort of river to empty out into the Narrow Sea near it? Or did they (TV producers) screw with the geography to get the shot of King’s Landing and Red Priestess explaining stuff to Gendry?
I dunno, but even if Dragonstone is right near Kings Landing, riverrun is north of both so they wouldnt be sailing with Kings landing to their left to get to dragonstone. I suppose they could have come out from a river, but why come out down there , im sure there are rivers that empty into the sea that arent right by your enemy’s captial city
All I can say is look up a map of Westeros. I think it all makes pretty good geographic sense. Blackwater rush goes pretty much all the way to where Arya and company are, and right around King’s Landing that empties into Blackwater bay, across which is Dragonstone. And they’re one ship travelling incognito, so I don’t think they have much to worry about in terms of sailing past the enemy capital. Especially since it was established last season that they don’t have much of a navy.
How else could she tell him who his father was though? If they’d gone another way she’d say he was Robert Baratheon’s son and he’d be all like “Oh yeah? If that were true you’d point to his house.” and their mistrust would continue.
Pointing to houses is basically the Westeros version of the Maury Povich show.
Riverrun is north of both KL and Dragonstone. It’s also west of both. The Brotherhood without Banners is south of Riverrun, but in the Riverlands. Blackwater Rush runs from just south of Harrenhal (the God’s Eye – a large Lake with an Island in the center) in the Riverlands and empties into Blackwater Bay, where the Battle of the Blackwater was fought. It’s the fastest way to Dragonstone from the Riverlands, but why wouldn’t the Lannisters have customs ships at the mouth of Blackwater Rush? Makes little sense considering they have enemies in the Riverlands and were attacked by sea once already.
You’re assuming the Lannisters have any ships left after the battle of Blackwater Bay or that they have enough left that they could spare any as customs ships. They may well not.
The Brotherhood are near the Crossroads Inn (which is where they found both Clegane and dsicovered Arya’s identity), which is near the mouth of the Trident. Presumably, they haven’t gone far from there, so they are to the east of Riverrun, not south (they even said this in the episode). To get to Dragonstone by ship, it’d make far moe sense to get a ship from Maidenpool (at the mouth of the Trident), sail around Crackclaw Point and then you’re at Dragonstone. No need to go anywhere near KL. It’s literally hundreds of miles out of their way.
As for the Lannisters, we know from last season that the Royal Fleet consists of 20 ships. Tyrion blew up exactly one and held the others back, so they have 19 ships left.
This wiki helps a bit with geography:
I was very glad that nobody died in that last scene because, really, what this show needs is more characters, more settings and, ideally, no more than 15 seconds of screen time per character. That’s Story Telling!
I kid, sort of, although I was less enamored with the fractured nature of this episode than Alan was. I thought the Tywin/Joffrey scene was fantastic as it was our first chance to see those two, both of whom seem to have very little inclination to listen to anyone else, bump heads.
My name is Greg Grant and I approve of Dr. Dunkenstein’s message/comment. That is all.
I was pretty excited to see Jaime channel his inner-Ron-Burgundy and jump into the bear pit with reckless abandon. BEAR FIGHT!
Luckily he didn’t meet the fate of Frank Vitchard and get the other one taken off.
If only he’d been packing Brick Tamland’s trident!
How long before he becomes Stumpblade, like Merle from Walking Dead??
I immediately regret this decision!
Ok, I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought that and to be more specific, said the line bfish82 just quoted in my head when he jumped in.
Bark twice if you’re in Milwaukee
Loved the bear and the maiden fair. [imgur.com]
I agree with you about the Talisa scene. The other thing that struck me as odd was the focus on the letter she was writing in a foreign language. And was it just me, or did she seem shaken up about the Lannister kids who died two weeks ago, too?
Killing kids is not something that sits well when you have just found out that you are about to have your own. Not odd, just a natural reaction.
she was shaken up because she had been taking care of them. she might be a spy, but i wouldn’t use that as a clue
I have always thought Talisa was a spy…in one of her earliest scenes, she repeats almost word for word a comment that Tywin says in a different scene just beforehand. For me that just seemed to hint at a connection. Coincidence, maybe? The vibe I got suggested otherwise. And I so wanted Locke to get the big shove off! I think when he gets his, his terror level might just exceeds Theon’s, even if it’s only for a few moments.
Without commenting on the spy issue (the people in the capital seem awfully confident that Sansa & her husband will inherit the north from her elder brother who has yet to lose a battle, even winning fights his clueless relatives pick against his wishes), I would like to point out that Valyrian seems to be the language of the city-states across the sea, where Talisa claims to be from. Hey, wait! Megan is always talking in French to her mother on Mad Men! Maybe SHE’S a spy, sent to win the secrets of margarine marketing for her homeland’s army by seducing one of Fleischman’s top advertising guys! I’m just saying, there might be innocent reasons why your wife is communicating with her mom in her homeland, in their native tongue…
I’m really starting to get mad at the Theon scenes. They’re just so worthless at this point and I’d rather be watching something else pretty much every time (unless all his scenes from now on contain gratuitous T&A).
And was I the only one expecting Jamie to use his good hand to shove Bolton’s man into the bear pit with a pithy “The things I do for love?”
I thought for sure Jaime was gonna topple him to, and thought that’d be the ender.
This season the episodes were supposed to be a few minutes longer to give the viewers almost an extra episode of content.
However the endlessly repetitive and stagnant scenes with Theon have completely squandered that. I’m at the point now where I’m just browsing the internet until his scenes are done.
Theon was never a likeable character but over the course of this season I now just hate seeing Alfie Allen on screen because it means the story is going to grind to a halt. At this point I just want him to die to get him off the show.
There is nothing that has been shown over the past weeks that could not have been summarized in two ten minute scenes at the beginning and end of the season. I don’t need to see Theon’s captor cutting bits of him off to get the idea when we come back at some point that he was tortured. All it takes is a before and after shot, with bits of his screen peeled off, his penis floating in a jar and his eyeballs rolling around the floor or similar, to get the idea that the show has been unsubtly forcing on the audience each week; in lieu of scenes that could have been used for other more interesting character moments.
And yes, I was expecting someone being pushed in the bear pit too. Kind of disappointed they didn’t, but also impressed they didn’t fall into predictability.
I think Theon’s captor is the oft-mentioned, but never-seen bastard of the Bolton guy, who was supposed to be leading an army against the Greyjoys. It was noted when Jamie was captured that their banner featured an X-thing like Theon was being strapped to, and here we have Bolton letting Jamie go… Maybe they’re saving the revelation of the torturer’s identity for a moment when Bolton reveals his treachery against Robb, in one of those all-makes-sense-by-the-finale deals like Boardwalk Empire did last year.
I know that depends largely on Bolton being a traitor, but the Starks don’t have a lot of room for gray areas as their name suggests, and self-serving little side deals like Bolton’s CYA move of releasing Jamie don’t fit in with their ethos. Robb just recently executed a man because it was the right thing to do, rather than the politically expedient thing, so I can’t imagine in that light that Bolton’s expedient olive branch to the Lannisters is appropriate. The identity of the torturer has been bouncing around in my head since the guy he “saved” Theon from called him “bastard”. The show doesn’t introduce people out of left field to have them jump right into the action. It’s like a horror flick – if they are showing you the killer, but never his face, it’s because you’d recognize him. If they are doing absolutely nothing to show the identity of the torturer, even while going to great lengths to establish his nature, it is because that identity would have a meaning for the viewers. The only thing that makes sense is that he is a citizen of the Starks’ realm or one of their allies, and the Bolton bastard (would he also be named “Snow”?) who was supposed to be leading an army, according to his father last year, is the only one unaccounted for.
The sole alternative I can think of is the guy really is working for Theon’s sister, and that’s only because if they are castrating him, it secures her inheritance against his line, and the sexual tantalizing beforehand could be sort of an extension of how she acted when Theon didn’t recognize her at first. But for dramatic purposes, that’s just infighting among the Starks’ enemies, and not nearly as interesting to the audience, given Theon’s general despicability. They can only be building this guy up if he’s their enemy, particularly with his ascertaining that Theon had not killed the Stark boys, and knows to look for them if that becomes important.
Yes, the Roose Bolton’s bastard’s last name would be “Snow”, signifying to the world that he is a bastard and not an heir. Although a bastard’s father can choose to recognize him and change his last name.
As repetitively annoying as Theon’s toture scenes seem to be, without giving away any spoilers, trust me, it fits in with where the story goes later on.
Cabo, then why didn’t Ned do that for Jon? He doesn’t have to disinherit Robb, but it would probably have made life easier for Jon if he had some legal rights. Maybe even legally compelled Catelyn back off a little, if he was an official nobleman.
That is a fascinating question Darkdoug. I think the show has made it very clear that Ned loved Catelyn and she disliked/resented Jon. Just this season she told Talisa how she couldn’t bring herself to tell Ned to recognize Jon because she resented his existence so much as a reminder of Ned’s infidelity. Theoretically, though I don’t know the legalities involved, it could also place Jon in line for Winterfell ahead of Robb, which Ned would never do.
Robb is older than Jon, if only by a few months, but legitimizing him would place him second in the line of succession from Ned, something that Catelyn would presumably never allow. Ned would know better than anyone that the firstborn son does not always live to reach his inheritance (recall that both his father and older brother (who was originally supposed to marry Catelyn, prompting young Little Finger to duel for her hand) were killed by the mad King, making Ned the new Lord of Winterfell, something he never expected to be)
As a side note, there is a period during the Targaryen history, set about 120-100ish years before the events of the books/show, where one of the Aegon Targaryen legitimized all of his bastards on his deathbed (even though he had trueborn heirs), leading to a few generations of civil war (Blackfyre Rebellion, War of the Ninepenny Kings, etc). Presumably all learned nobles in Westeros would know this, and only legitimize bastards as a last resort or for want of trueborn options.
Loved the instrumental Rains of Castamere as Jaime rode off victorious with Brienne.
I was still cheering the episode when I thought to myself, hmm I really like this instrumental Rains of Castamere.
I had a different take on the Tywin/jogfrey scene. It showed the first signs of joffrey starting to taking control. right now it was more of a request. along the linesof please tell me why you are doing the things are doing and please teach me. but the day is coming when Joffrey will overrule one of Tywin’s decision and that wil be interesting.
The Tywin/Joffrey scene was one of the more enjoyable ones (As all Tywin scenes are). It’s nice seeing Joffrey get mentally owned by his grandfather. Though Joffrey was correct to be a little worried about Dany and her dragons. Their heads are obviously larger than apples already.
I thought Jof got owned just like vs Tyrion during the Blackwater episode. He starts out strong & confident then ends up cowering & buckling under pressure.
I, too, had a different take on Joffrey and Tywin: granddad completely in control, without once raising his voice or bowing and scraping, Joffrey trying to be kinglike even as he realized he was failing badly in comparison to his granddad, whom he may have been in a bass-ackwards way trying to impress, without actually realizing it (but clearly realizing that he was nowhere near as in control as Tywin).
one thing (among many) that was brilliantly executed about that scene was how Tywin slowly and deliberately walks up the stairs from the floor onto the dais (after Joffrey complains of the potentially long walk from his quarters to the Tower of the Hand). Charles Dance is bloody brilliant, and it’s nice to see SOMEONE put Joff in his place… at least for now
The other thing that was subtly conveyed to Joffrey was that the two guards standing behind Tywin were loyal to Tywin than to Joffrey. There was a shot of Joffrey looking at the guards standing motionless and he realized “They’re not here to protect me.” It started to sink in that he was not in charge.
that scene Joff went thru 3 phases, started out haughty and arrogant, when that didnt work and tywin climbed the stairs he became fearful and worried he had pushed too far someone who didnt care he is king. then he got whiney and submissive wanting to know what was happening and why nothing was being done. i wanted a more explosive confrontation but that one was great.
Hey – what’s with Bart the Bear getting a solo screen for his credit. Who is his agent? Ha
That was him? He’s still alive? I wondered if it was a real bear or CGI, but I thought the feet looked a little too awkward for CGI. I guess I had kind of assumed that Bart had died off by now.
It’s Bart the Bear II. Raised and trained by the same people. He’s a Kodiak Bear that weighs more than a 1000lbs. [www.imdb.com]
Awhile back they said that Nicolaj Coster-Wadlau and Gwendoline Christie were being flown into L.A. to film a scene w/ an actor that couldn’t leave the USA. People were speculating it was some sort of Charlie Sheen type who was on probation and couldn’t travel, but it turned out it was Bart Jr. If you re-watch the scene, you see that they edited it in a way that Locke, Qyburn, etc, are never in the frame w/ the bear.
Thanks a lot! Now I’m angry that we didn’t get a scene where Jaime and Brienne fight an enraged Charlie Sheen in a pit.
Thanks Hislocal. I wondering why the shot-framing/editing was so specific. It works, but it stands out on a second viewing.
“Yes sweet girl my mother told me” Awesome. I cannot believe how fast these reviews are posted, now that your advanced copies have stopped. You are magical Mr. Sepinwall.
Petition to make sure Bronn never misses 4 episodes straight again?
Indeed!
Where do I sign?!
I have a real problem, when Orell is onscreen in a close-up, not picturing him in a dress, a bonnet, with a parasol and his wooden eye in his hand. ;o) Silly, I know.
I have to say, even though he’s known for being the comic relief in the Pirates films, he’s doing well (at least for me) at being a tell-it-like-it-is badass
I believe the Tywin as the Mad King’s hand came up in season one at least once. I haven’t read the books, but wasn’t surprised by the information reveal, so I assume I picked it up somewhere.
It came up in the second episode. Tyrion is talking to Jon Snow on their way to the wall and Tyrion says something along the lines of “My father was hand of the king for 20 years, great things are expected of me.”
Yeah … I’m certain it has come up before. I don’t remember when, but I certainly knew about it and I am not a book reader.
He was not the Hand at the time of the Mad King’ s death however, due to a falling out.
Of major characters, Catelyn’s appearance was definitely briefer than Arya’s, as usual. She’s been very underused this season despite good speeches in episodes 2 & 3.
That’s possibly because she sidelined herself when she freed Jaime: *nobody’s* going to take her seriously now; certainly not Robb. That tends to limit conversation for her.
Really getting tired of Theon’s scenes. Arya and even Brann should be getting more screen time as their lives and safety are more entwined with the other characters in the realm. As far as I can tell, Theon is pretty much a nonentity where the characters and events of GoT are concerned. I’ve not read the books so there better be some amazing reveal at the end of this to make up for all this scenery chewing torture porn. Blech.
torture-porn + actual porn = more than a vague sense of unease
(Though the warg’s line about how Ygritte won’t love him “when you find out what he really is” suggests things are more complicated than that; it’s been hinted at in the past that Jon’s mother isn’t who Ned claimed she was.)
What does this mean, Alan? Ned never gave any indiction about Jon’s mother. He said he would tell him about her when he returned from King’s Landing in season one, which obviously, yeah.
What am I missing? Who did Ned claim Jon’s mother was before?
The big question I would have on this is not so much whether Ned was lying about who Jon’s mother is, but how Orell would have any idea about it one way or another. I think Orell was just saying that he thinks Jon is really a spy for the Night’s Watch.
I think the hint Alan is referring to is what you’re talking about where Ned sort of would only cryptically talk about who Jon’s mother is both in terms of only promising to talk about it later(before he died, making the conversation impossible) and by refusing to talk to Robert about it. I think the naturally suspicious mind is going to think there’s some sort of secret there. I haven’t read the books so I have no idea if that’s how it played out but both of those scenes read like foreshadowing a surprise to me as well.
or maybe Orell recognizes someone who has the same ‘abilities’ as he has when he sees him.
Season 1, Episode 2, Ned and Robert talk about Jon’s mother, a commoner/tavern girl named Wylla or Wyla or something like that. That’s what Robert believes the truth to be. But you are right, Ned tells Jon that he’ll tell him the truth about his mother someday. So that’s the suggestion that there is more to the story that Alan is referring to. Season 1 Episode 2 was a long time ago though… I’m impressed he remembers.
There is definitely more to Jon Snow’s parentage than has been revealed. That’s just a variation on Chekhov’s gun. You don’t introduce a mystery without eventually paying it off. I don’t think Orell’s line was a reference to it though. It defies logic that a character like him who has lived his life beyond the wall would know something that Ned Stark alone knew. If it were Melisandre then maybe. But Orell? No way.
I think if Orell knew Jon was a spy for the Night’s Watch, Jon would be dead.
Forgive my poor memory @jonas.left, when did Jon have wolf dreams?
Okay, I do remember the conversation Ned and Robert had at their picnic feast along the Kingsroad…I was just having trouble connecting the dots with Alan referring to Jon’s parentage in regards to Orell knowing anything about it.
The warg thing is interesting since Bran has the warg connection with Summer, but I still am not sure how Orell would know about it. Ghost has been gone since Jon joined the Wildlings. Is there some sort of physical or spiritual trait wargs share with each other that Orell picks up on? And can a warg, like Orell or Bran, not connect with other people the way Orell implies Jon Snow won’t be able to with Ygritte?
There is fan speculation that Jon Snow is actually the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. You have Ned constantly avoiding questions about Jon Snow and then Ned defends Rhaegar one time when Roberts goes off about him. Why would Ned defend someone he thought raped his sister?
You can hate a rapist yet still have a soft spot for the child he fathered, especially if it’s your beloved sister’s son. But that’s assuming an awful lot and extrapolating a lot from absolutely nothing. More than likely that Nedi either told only part of the truth earlier or bent the truth in some way. Besides, Orell may not have always lived north of the wall … and for all we know, Ned may have had cause during Robert’s rebellion to venture far to the north at some point. Robert clearly knew something that he’d forgotten and Ned didn’t seem all that willing to completely refresh his memory. But to bring in Rhaegar and Lyanna is just wishful thinking.
well the notion is that Ned defends Rhaegar because he knows Lyanna was with him willingly. She wasn’t kidnapped.
That doesn’t mean there was a kid from that union — and even if there was, why wouldn’t Ned have raised the child openly as his sister’s kid? Surely Catelyn would have been far more accepting of Lyanna’s child than of Ned’s bastard. There’s no good reason so far to assume that Jon Snow is anything but Ned’s bastard.
WEBDIVA “Why wouldn’t Ned have raised the child openly as his sister’s kid?” He wouldn’t want Robert or his allies who killed almost the entire royal family, including children, to know that Jon was a Targaryen. This is all speculation, but its based on material from the books that has largely been ignored by the show. This discussion feels pretty close to spoiler territory.
I’m sure there’s more to Jon’s parentage than meets the eye, but I don’t think Orell has anything to do with that. The conversation rather implied that he had his doubts about Jon’s loyalties like someone pointed out earlier.
I would say everything from JP Mulls’s first comment on down is well past Allen’s “No Book Talk” line.
Is this really book talk? It’s all just speculation. Nobody knows anything about this subject whether they read the books or not. So I don’t see how it is breaking Alan’s rule.
This kind of speculation is entirely based on the books however. Rhaegar and Lyanna haven’t been mentioned all that much in the show, and the whole Tower of Joy episode (which is the basis for the R+L=J theory) hasn’t been discussed in the show.
In any case, I don’t think Orell was referring to Jon’s lineage at all. It was most likely him warning Ygritte that Jon is still loyal to the Night’s Watch, or possibly an allusion to a belief that Jon is a warg like himself. The former seems a lot more likely, but wouldn’t really have any sort of impact on Ygritte since, well, she knows.
Maybe this is just completely off, but doesn’t a Targaryen have to be blonde?
GIIIIIIL Targaryens are supposed to be blonde. Traditionally, the Targaryens married brother to sister in order to keep their bloodline “strong.” If Jon Snow is a Targaryen he would still be half Stark. That could account for Snow’s dark hair.
I’m pretty sure Talisa is really Maureen Ponderosa.
LOL good call
How much of the bear was CGI vs real? I couldn’t really tell on the first go around. Great VFX on the part of the animators.
I’m just a layman with no expertise in FX, but a pretty keen eye for spotting CGI, and it all looked like a real bear was used for all the shots. I think the arrow that struck him was CGI. There might have been a few close-ups that used a stuffed or animatronic bear, but nothing looked like it would have required a CGI bear. Given the cost of even the simplest CGI shots and techniques, and those dragons probably cost a LOT, I doubt they would have wasted their limited budget on something they could accomplish with practical effects and clever shooting and editing.
Every shot looked practical. They could even make the arrow a practical element.
See one of the previous comments. It was a real Kodiak, and the scenes were shot in California. He even got a credit for his work.
I’m a Jaime Lannister fan. He’s certainly changed the perception of him this season.
Theon/Bran scenes drag and would be better off without. We get it, Theon’s being tortured and Bran is heading towards the wall. We could get that with less time and more time elsewhere. Like Tywin/Joffrey!
My only complaint with this episode, is that Jaime’s camp outside of Harrenhal looked remarkably like the North where Jon and Bran are. Pretty sure the Riverlands look markedly different than the North. Trust me, I used to be a tour guide of Westeros!
I’ve honestly thought that Jaime’s transformation has been one of this season’s best subplots. Love the way they’ve not just made his character more sympathetic, but also given him a more humanistic quality, like he actually cares for people who aren’t related to him (all jokes aside from his sister-banging).
Jaime may no longer be the Kingslayer, but he’s still the Kinslayer.
My girl tonight said she likes Jaime now. I said he sexes up his sister though. She said at least his sister is hot. I replied You can’t ever say your sister is hot. The words don’t work in a sentence EVER
I had the same thought about the scene where he was being bandaged…
I don’t agree about Jamie being changed. Adolf Hitler had a heroic period in his life too. Doesn’t wipe out the bad stuff he did during other parts of it, or change his nature. We’ve always had reason to assume Jamie was brave and tough. He’s still an incestuous, traitorous-on-multiple-levels murderer. Nothing this season has changed anything either way. The hand-chopper gave the best character assessment of him anyone on the show has given voice to.
The real question about Jaime is whether he’ll ever reach the point where he realizes that he has regrets, sets his sister aside, and starts thinking about making up for his previous deeds by becoming at least more just than he has been. I don’t expect him to go against his father … but anything can happen, and one wonders who Jaime would be if the Lannisters were no loner in charge or his father were no longer in the picture (Tywin doesn’t strike one as the kind of guy who will live forever, though he’s certainly secure at the moment). Who is Jaime and what kind of man is he without his hand, without his sister, and without his father?
I should point out that this is the first time, I think, that we’ve been told Bran *isn’t* headed for Castle Black but for beyond the wall. That was probably the reason for the Bran-Jojen-Meera-Osha scene. Osha provided the reason why they shouldn’t be going beyond the wall.
Remember that, if and when he makes it back to King’s Landing, Jaime will still be the Lord Captain of the Kingsguard (that was the whole point of dismissing Barristan Selmy back in Season 1) and given the whole drama with Tywin threatening to Olenna to put Loras on the kingsguard, we know that that is there only job and that they can never inherit or marry. So if all else fails he’d still have that.
he’s a POS still. tried to kill a boy by pushing him out a window, did kill his cousin when he needed a distraction for an escape attempt. and of course the whole incest thing. now we have him constantly bringing up how the act that earned him is infamous sobriquet was in fact a selfless act to save king’s landing. nope, sorry, ned stark debunked that in season 1 in the throne room when he pointed out the kingslayer waited till it was safest to change sides and did so in a manner that was cowardly.
I didn’t think Ned Stark’s criticism was very apt at all. It relies on the presumption that Jamie lied about his reasons for killing the Mad King. I don’t think he did. He didn’t “change sides” when it was safe — he murdered the king when there was no other choice except to let King’s Landing (and everyone in it) burn. Totally different calculations. I agree that Jamie has been a piece of shit during a majority of the series. What I find interesting is that I don’t think the Jamie we see now would do most of the things — trying to murder Bran Stark, for instance, or killing his cousin — that made him a piece of shit. This is a character that’s developing and changing in very significant and interesting ways.
True, Jaime will still be Lord Commander of the Kingsguard when he gets back, but he’s probably going to find it difficult to carry out his duties without a right hand. His position on the Kingsguard just makes his situation worse, otherwise he could still be Tywin’s heir and an effective leader even without a hand. Now he can’t do much of anything.
@matt in va – it doesnt rely on him lying why he killed the mad king. its timing not reason that makes his act dishonorable. he waited till the last possible moment to kill the mad king. when his father’s army was sacking the city and when it was safest for him. the mad king didnt just wake up crazy one day, he evolved and jaime watched and did nothing as he committed evil acts. only when he realized the king had completely lost did he kill him and sit on the throne waiting to see what happened. if he were truly honorable he’d have trashed his cloak when the mad king burned people in the throne room and takent he consequences.
@chas- I don’t think Ned particularly cared about the timing or the reason; he only cared about the act itself. As a member of the Kingsguard, Jaime took a sacred oath to protect the King no matter what. From Ned’s perspective, breaking that oath for any reason was immensely dishonorable. Remember that Barristan Selmy was also a member of the Mad King’s Kingsguard, and he stayed loyal to Aerys up until the very end, despite his personal hatred for the man. Yet Ned still had great respect for Barristan, because he knew that Barristan was an honorable man who was only performing his duty, and he stayed loyal to his oath.
@CHAS: I disagree. In the world of Westeros, oathbreaking is viewed as extremely dishonorable. It is understood that the duty of the Kingsguard is to protect the king no matter what evils he commits. I think Jamie bought into that, and did what he believed he was obligated to do until the stakes became so high (the entire population of KIngs Landing) that his hand was absolutely forced. He didn’t kill Aerys because it was “safe” to do so; he did it because things had reached the point at which there was simply no other option. It’s easy from the perspective of complete safety and an entirely foreign culture to say that Jamie was dishonorable for not killing Aerys the first time he murdered an innocent, but if that’s your judgment then it also has to apply to men like Barristan Selmy, who was also in the Kingsguard at the time. In the world of Westeros — as in the real world, I think — very rare is the king who never harms an innocent. Jamie took his oath seriously until he reached a breaking point. He (unlike all the rest of his brothers in the Kingsguard) finally concluded that his oath was less important than half a million lives. You call him dishonorable for coming to that conclusion too late. I call him honorable for coming to it *at all.*
@webdiva – Finally someone who understands. It feels like you read my mind.
Wait, so Jaimie as the Commander of the Kings Guard can never marry? That might also explain why he was sleeping with his sister.
Good episode. Ygritte is becoming one my favorite characters. Rose Leslie is great, and quite beautiful. Maybe second only to Margery in the looks department.
The Bran storyline is frustrating. I thought Jojen was a very interesting character in the first episode this season, but since then he has added virtually nothing to the show. Hopefully all this stalling will pay off at some point.
Up until last week Esmé Bianco as Ros was #1 in the looks department. . . Why couldn’t Joffery shoot arrows in some ugly chick out of Flea Bottom
That would be because it wouldn’t have had the same impact on the viewers.
There is a point at which a running line is no longer effective. We passed that a while back with ‘hodor’ and we’ve now passed it with Ygritte’s mocking. If I never hear ‘you know nothing, Jon Snow’ again, it’ll be too soon.
I actually felt that this was one of the more effective uses of “Hodor” in the whole series, the way he kind of pauses to consider for a minute first.
Maybe I have a biased opinion. I don’t think I could ever get tired of “you know nothing Jon Snow”, or virtually anything that Rose Leslie says. She’s brilliant!
I’ve read the books and didn’t care all that much for Ygritte, but I gotta admit I have a crush on the TV version.
Love Ygritte’s voice- totally sexy.
A few weeks ago, a lot of us had fun with Jaime hand jokes. Who wants to have a little fun with Theon’s dismemberment? Or is losing that particular member not a laughing matter? One things for sure. No one wants to see Theon wearing his missing bit around his neck.
Danny with her growing dragons. An epic roll of the eyes. She’s my hero.
[www.tumblr.com]
Love the dragons protecting the gold: you insulted our mommy, and now you can’t have it back. Right. And Viserion was cuuuute the way he cooed at mom. Excellent scene.
Oh I think Melisandre is totally going to bleed Gendry dry, shes just giving him hope of what he could be before she takes it and gives it to others.
She expects him to be honored by the chance to bleed to death for her fire god.
I remember times when it was said that Tywin was the Hand of the Mad King but he wasn’t during Robert Baratheon’s rebellion. . . It was a very cinematic episode I thought. I really enjoyed the look of it. I didn’t notice Talisa ever being off but I do kind of wonder now that she seems to always be talking some strategy with King Robb
Tyrion says to Jon Snow in S01E02 “My father was the hand of the King for 20 years”, which must’ve been Mad King Aerys. In the bath scene from this season, Jaime tells how Tywin sacked King’s Landing. Somewhere between those two points in history, Tywin must’ve been either dismissed or quit from being Aerys’ Hand.
He quit because Aerys named Jaime a member of his Kingsguard and thus robbed Tywin his heir. Also, Aerys refused to marry Rhaegar to Cercei. I’m not sure if those are mentioned in the show, but I don’t consider them as a spoiler either so there you go.
@SATU, correct. When Tywin was named hand to Aerys he brought Cersei to KL with him. But Jaime was back at Casterly Rock. Cersei actually pulled the strings to get Jaime named to the Kingsguard so he would be in KL with her. However, this backfired as Tywin, unaware of Cersei’s dealings, thought Aerys was slapping him in the face by taking his heir. So he resigned as hand and took Cersei back to CR.
I feel like they mentioned Tywin being the Hand to the Mad King in one of the episodes where Jaime discusses killing him (possibly last ep, in the bath with Brienne)? I could be wrong, but I was sure they mentioned it.
My favorite exchange…
Qyburn: How many lives have you saved?
Jaime: Half a million
Seems to me that after tonight, the rehabilitation of Jaime Lannister’s reputation is almost complete. If Season 1 was Ned’s, and Season 2 was Tyrion’s, Season 3 is Jaime’s (so far).
Redemption for slaying the King, yes. Redemption for crippling Bran would not be complete until he can potentially fulfill his vow of ransoming Sansa and Arya.
Jaime is still one of the best and most complicated characters of the series.
Agree. I get irked by people who can’t get over the fact that he bones his sister or crippled Bran. The fact that he has both good and bad qualities is what makes him interesting. He’s like Walter White or Tony Soprano. You might not want to have him over for dinner, but you gotta love watching him each week.
Yea I’m not moralist enough to judge/hold it against them for who they choose to sleep with. Loras likes men, Tyrion likes whores, Robb likes the exotic, Jorah likes younger women, the crows choose none at all, and Jaime prefers his twin sister. Whatevs.
Looking at King’s Landing, how would you fit half a million people inside those walls? London in 1666 had half a million people and it was enormous. Acc to Wikipedia, central London, contained by its walls and the river, alone was 700 acres and home to 80,000 people. Does King’s Landing really cover the six square miles it would take to house half a million in similar types of houses? To put that in an American perspective, there’s six sq miles of NYC between 1st and 10th Avenues and 23rd and 83rd Streets.
Yes, King’s Landing has a population of about 500,000. However, that includes the transient population (people passing through, merchants, etc). There’s also large chunks of the city lying outside the walls, though this hasn’t been made as clear on the TV show (in the books they burn down the houses along the Blackwater to clear the area for the battle in Book 2, but on TV it’s simply left clear at all times). The city is quite large, but it does look quite a bit smaller on TV. The city they use for filming, Dubrovnik, only has a population of 50,000 (and that includes the suburbs outside the central, walled bit that stands in for KL itself).
It recently occurred to me that I have forgotten the backstory behind Jon Snow’s storyline.
1. Why did the Knight’s Watch decide to go over/around/behind/above the Wall?
2. How did they get there? And if the wildlings had to climb up the wall with pickaxes and crampons, how did the Knight’s Watch intend to get back?
3. The ones who went rogue at Craster’s, how many of them are left there? How many were there at the beginning? And obviously Snow lies when he says that there are thousands left back at Castle Black, but how many are there really?
#2 The Night’s Watch have tunnels through the wall with big, fortified, guarded gates at the end. That’s how they pass through the wall to patrol on the North side (Season 1, Episode 1). In order to get back, sentries on the top of the wall (they have rope and pulley elevators) recognize their comrades and signal the guards to raise the gate. There are no stairs or elevators on the North side of the wall, so the wildlings have to climb it. They climb as far away from the fortified castles as they can.
Big tunnels. They take their horses and wagons through, not just themselves.
1. The Night’s Watch was basically just mounting a large expedition/scouting trip. In Season 1 they encountered White Walkers for the first time in centuries, and they heard rumors about the wildlings uniting under Mance. Also, Benjen Stark (Ned’s brother and Jon’s uncle) went missing beyond the wall. The Night’s Watch wanted to find Benjen and try to figure out just what is going on north of the Wall.
2. There’s a long passage through the Wall at Castle Black, with portcullises at both sides. The men remaining at the castle can let the rangers in when they return. I think the entire point of that group of wildlings climbing the wall is so they can open the gates from the inside and let the rest of the wildlings in.
3. Exact numbers are unclear. There were probably a few hundred men on the expedition, and it sounds like the vast majority of them died when the White Walkers attacked. When they arrived at Craster’s, it looked like there were only a few dozen left. It’s unknown how many died at Craster’s, but it was probably quite a few of the survivors. Right now, Sam and Gilly and the baby are the only confirmed survivors. As for the rest of the Watch at Castle Black, it can’t be many. The Night’s Watch was already severely understaffed, and most of the Rangers went out beyond the Wall and died. Probably just a few hundred, and most of them are likely builders and stewards.
Thanks, Cabo & Alec. I don’t know why that one storyline was so hard for me to follow. I remember now, but the details were fuzzy with so much else going on.
Maester Aemon tells Tyrion in Season 1 “There are less than a thousand of us now” (presumably in the whole Night’s Watch, NOT a thousand at Castle Black). The Night’s Watch has three main fortresses: Castle Black in the middle, Eastwatch by the Sea (we don’t knwo anything about that yet, other than the name and that some of the nameless graduates got sent there late in Season 1) and The Shadow Tower, which is where Qhorin Halfhand hailed from. I don’t know if they mention the numbers of the big Season 2 ranging, but I thought it was 200 from Castle Black and 100 from the Shadow Tower.
And it’s never been made clear how many Night’s Watch got slaughtered by the White Walkers at the unseen fight at the Fist of the First Men (remember when, later, Mance stumbled upon the spiral of horse bones? that’s what I mean)
I could read every response but… the bear scene was actually shot for a different episode (if no one has mentioned it). So, it was not a scene written or directed by the main credited players.
Except that Michelle MacLaren also directed next week’s episode. So unless Jaime and Brienne (and the bear) took a week off in between appearances, she directed that scene, too.
Which makes perfect sense, because this could have been scheduled around production on Breaking Bad, which isn’t far from California. And then she flies off to shoot two eps of GoT.
Where are Jon and Ygritte and friends? They climbed 700 feet to the top of The Wall, and then??? Did they climb 700 feet down the other side? If they are going to Castle Black, why are they in some verdant meadow instead of trudging through the snow along the base of The Wall to wherever C Black is? Isn’t Castle Black part of The Wall? The lovely green place they were hiking through looked so similar to the place where Bran is camped and wasting our time dreaming of 3-eyed crows, that I thought they were going to run into each other.
The castles belonging to the Night’s Watch are independent structures near the wall, but not part of the wall itself. The area beyond The Wall is colder than the rest of the inhabited North. There is a region called The Land of Always Winter, and the wildlings live on its edge. One of the reasons they want to breach The Wall is to enjoy the more hospitable climes in The North.
The other reason to escape the land beyond the wall is to escape the Others and some as-yet nameless threat that appears to be coming along with the approach of Winter, which is a threat in itself. Also, the hunting and foraging is probably better south of the wall, and the wildlings still have to eat during the winter, like everyone else. To answer your other question, once you get south of the wall and away from it a ways (and they probably came over the wall closer to the edge than to Castle Black, to give themselves an advantage), it’s not winter yet. Doesn’t look like they have much of an autumn in the north, at least not yet.
it would be a little silly to walk along the bottom (south side) of the wall, because even though it’s manned very sparsely, the wildlings would still be sighted. so they go over the wall, come down, and then go south, presumably to circle back around to go north to attack Castle Black
There’s ladders and elevators on the south side of the wall (you can see them in the opening credits), so they probably walked along the wall to one of the abandoned castles and took the stairs down.
Solid transition episode. The stuff w/ Theon and the torturer is really bothering me. What is his motivation? At this point it seems like he may just be a sadistic nut torturing him for the sake of torture. The only other likely option is that this is all Theon’s father’s doing.
It’s crazy how noble Jamie has become. I never thought I’d be rooting for him, but I am (for now anyway). Along those same lines, I actually like Tywin–he’s an interesting character and not a complete P.O.S. like his grandson.
Tywin Lannister ordered his men to kill the children of Aerys Targaryen, Daenerys’s siblings. He ordered the sack of King’s Landing during Robert’s Rebellion, resulting in countless innocent deaths. He may be an impressive figure, and he’s less overtly monstrous than Joffrey, but he is scum nonetheless.
Why didnt the Wildlings take any Giants with them when they climbed the wall? Are Giants poor climbers or something? I’m not the war strategist John Snow is – but having a Giant or two strikes me as a real game changer when they assault Castle Black.
Come on — can you see giants climbing that wall? You’re also assuming that the wildlings uniformly get on with the giants (rather than them just tolerating each other) and/or that the giants are willing to take direction from the wildlings (probably not). So there you are.
A bunch of regular sized guys fell to their deaths when the ice wouldn’t hold them. I don’t think there’s any way a giant could make it. Plus, they’re trying to sneak in. Giants don’t seem like they’re very good at sneaking.
Giants don’t necessarily take orders like men, and who knows if they are agile enough to climb the icy wall. Plus they will require more provisions that can’t easily be replaced.
But the main thing is that if anyone sees a giant ranging south of the wall it’s going to lead to immediate and dramatic action by the locals. Everyone will know that there’s an invasion underway. It would inspire the lords to defend their lands, and not just leave things to the Night’s Watch.
Chromeweasel’s right. It’s not uncommon to see wildlings south of the wall, even in times of peace, but as for giants? Never. Even learned old Maester Luwin dismissed Osha’s claims of there being giants beyond the wall.
One vote, Alan, for dropping the nicknames (Marge, Dany) and just using the actual character’s names: Margaery, Daenerys, etc. “Marge” just takes me to The Simpsons. At least you don’t call Jaime “J-Dog” or some such.
Please, yes. I mean, Margaery is just 3 letters longer than Marge. Three!
Once Jaime starts going by J-Dawg we know that he’s about to get bit by a zombie pretty soon.
Where are the damn Dire Wolves? I enjoy seeing them and they are lovely pets like Bronn is for Tyrion. Although Bronn is wittier. But they have been a big part of the story since the first episode and we keep seeing less and less of them.
I think a part of it is the budget. It’s why we haven’t had white walker updates either. Not that we desperately needed direwolves and white walkers to be updated at this point in the season, but I’m sure they are also being held back for budgetary restraints. In addition, there’s a certain dire wolf, long MIA, who will definitely make up for her absence with a reappearance.
way to follow the rules James, were they not in Bold and in Caps enough for you?
do you know how much CGI costs?!
Hey eddieisannoy, way to presuppose. I didn’t spoil anything from books I haven’t even read. I made a simple wish…
How is Tyrion “the best of Sansa’s three marital options”? He’s a Lannister.
Sansa’s options:
1)Marry a man who is obsessed with her mother, and with amassing power for himself at the expense of all others;
2)Marry a gay man who will get her out of King’s Landing and be nice to her, but who will never really love her the way she wants to be loved;
3)Marry one of the more decent, honorable characters on the show, albeit a Lannister who would keep her in King’s Landing and part of Tywin’s plans.
None of the options are *good* options, but in terms of the character of the man in question as a marital patner, I go Tyrion above the other two.
I actually don’t think Littlefinger would’ve been so bad a choice for her.
Love your recap as always Alan. But I have to disagree here. Littlefinger is not a marital option for Sansa because Tywin ordered him to marry Lysa (Cat’s crazy sister). He never actually proposed marriage to Sansa did he? Just to rescue her from Kings Landing and take her to her family.
Any marriage that keeps her in Kings Landing keeps her a hostage (or pawn) of the people who killed her father. Loras is by far a better option for her, gay or not.
“gay or not.” Bad choice of words. I meant to say, even though he is gay. I also should have said “WAS” the better option since Tywin took that choice away.
Even if Loras is gay and can’t romantically love her, she likes him, and he’s not a Lannister. Sansa simply cannot love a member of the family that has destroyed her own. Moreover, he’s marrying her against her will.
Baelish is a monster. He’s subtle about it, so it’s easy to overlook. But remember when the Kingsguard came into the brothel and murdered the infant bastard of King Robert? Ros is devastated, to the point that she can’t perform with a client — and Baelish essentially tells her to get her shit together, or he’ll sell her to a sadist to be tortured to death. (Which, coincidentally, is pretty much what he finally did do.) That’s the real Baelish. There’s a reason Ros warned Shae to watch out for Sansa with Baeslish. Ros knew what sort of man Littlefinger really is. Varys calls him the most dangerous man in Westeros. Make no mistake: marriage to Baelish would end badly for Sansa. And the fact that Baelish hasn’t proposed marriage to her doesn’t mean that he has no designs on her. Baelish sees the game many moves ahead. And he wouldn’t necessarily let marriage to Lysa frustrate his long-term plans for Sansa. If there’s anything Cersei taught us in season 1, it’s that inconvenient spouses needn’t live forever.
Marrying Ser Loras would trap her in a loveless and largely sexless marriage that would end up a nightmare for a naive romantic like Sansa. What’s more, if Sansa is the key to Winterfell, the Lannisers will never cease to have designs on her until she’s in the fold..
If Sansa is married to Tyrion, then Winterfell is within the Lannister fold. They’ll want to keep it that way, which means they’ll want to keep Sansa alive. If she’s the mother to a Lannister baby, she’s likely even safer. And Tyrion really isn’t a bad guy, especially compared to most of the people who surround him.
Marrying Tyrion would also be loveless (on her end, instead of on the groom’s), which would make the sex even worse, since it’s be marital rape if it happened at all. Moreover, if she’s made the mother of a Lannister baby, they don’t need her anymore; she’s totally expendable. Tyrion is, in the end, only her friendliest jailer; he’s not her friend, and has been working to destroy her family for two seasons.
Tyrion has done nothing to attempt to destroy her family. And while it’s true that a marriage to Tyrion would begin loveless, in that sense it’s no worse than most other arranged marriages in Westeros. At least there’s the potential for something to develop, which certainly isn’t true with Loras. And I don’t think they’d be too quick to dispose of her if she actually produced Lannister offspring. Certainly not as quick as if she were about to produce a Tyrell heir who could put the North squarely in the hands of the Tyrells for the foreseeable future.
Did you miss that, as acting Hand and then as Master of Coin, Tyrion is a leading figure in the Lannister war machine, which has had as its primary objective for the last two seasons the destruction of House Stark?
What “potential”? Potential for Stockholm Syndrome? Sansa cannot, and should not, ever grow to love her jailers.
Why would the Tyrells be more likely to eliminate her than the Lannisters? The Lannisters are much more bloody-minded and cruel than the Tyrells have been thus far.
And, of course, there is the trump card that the Tyrells didn’t murder her father right in front of her.
Tyrion has gone out of his way to be kind to the Starks, starting with Bran (remember the special saddle?) and Jon Snow, and extending to his offering condolences to Sansa in defiance of Joffrey. He has expressed no interest in the war. He did his best to avoid combat with the Stark bannermen (and ultimately ended up being trampled to unconsciousness without actually fighting). He has had no role in the “Lannister war machine” through most of the series, with the exception of directing the defense of King’s Landing against Stannis. Given that a loss would likely have meant his own death, to say nothing of the likely deaths of thousands of innocents, I hardly hold that against him.
As the newly appointed — against his will — master of coin he certainly will certainly have some tangential role in the war. But it seems clear to me that Tyrion has no real interest in war, bears the Starks no personal ill will, and has no particular interest in harming them unless forced to do so in self-defense. What’s more, it’s been made crystal clear that Tyrion strongly disapproves of many of the evils, great and small, committed by Joffrey. Tyrion did not murder Sansa’s father in front of her. Joffrey did. Learn to distinguish between the two. We’re all glad that Sansa isn’t marrying Joffrey, but that’s not the discussion we’re having.
My suggestion was not that the Tyrells would murder Sansa. It was that the Lannisters (in particular, Tywin, Joffrey, and/or Cersei) might do so rather than see her bear a Tyrell heir to Winterfell, which could put the North beyond their reach for the foreseeable future.
Tyrion is very much a part of the Lannister war machine. He’s a senior member of the regime. Everyone is, including people like Pycelle, who aren’t military leaders. The object for which he has dedicated his last two years is the defeat and destruction of House Lannister’s enemies, chief among them House Stark.
Whether or not he himself would have started the war is immaterial. He’s a loyal footsoldier for Tywin and Joffrey.
Tyrion HATES Joffrey. If Joffrey weren’t the King, he’d probably be actively plotting to have him killed. Tyrion also has little love for his Father. He wants his Father’s respect, but don’t forget all the humiliations his Father has shown him.
However, Tyrion is a Lannister and he takes this role in the family seriously. It’s all he has. He has said this over and over again, as well as made clear that the only Lannister he really cares about is Jaime.
Tyrion won’t shirk his duties because he wants what is best for the Lannister name, but he’s not a loyal footsoldier to Joffrey or Tyrion. He’s simply doing the best he can to be an honorable man. If Tyrion were to betray his Father or Joffrey, he would betray his family as well.
What you’re describing is, in fact, a loyal footsoldier. He does everything they ask of him. The fact that he doesn’t like them very much doesn’t change that.
You see him as a villain because he’s aligned against the Starks with the villains of Westeros (his family), but I don’t see it that way. I see Tyrion as having three options:
1) do what he’s doing now, basically acting as a virtual slave to his Father.
2) take whatever gold he can get his hands on and run away to somewhere far outside the control or reach of Lannisters. But as he said, he’d have no connections or support and what would he do, become a juggler? Plus, such an act would put him under penalty of death as he’d be a traitor to his family name and the Realm.
3) stand up to his father and nephew, likely be declared a traitor to the realm, and likely executed or imprisoned for life.
Considering his physical size and looks, he doesn’t have a lot of options in the Westeros or the Eastern lands. He also is only rich so far as his Father extends him credit. Tyrion has no actual land, title, or holdings of his own.
To me, “loyal footsoldier” has fealty to the cause and his superiors. He follows orders without question and will give his life in service to his cause or country. *None* of that actually describes Tyrion or his role at King’s Landing. So no, I’m not describing him simply as a “loyal footsoldier.” He’s more or less an indentured servant to his own family, and he has little choice but to live this life or suffer and die as a treasonous, nameless pauper. And it’s been made abundantly clear that in the Westeros, an imp with no title or wealth would lead a miserable and likely short existence.
I see that Captain Canada is into collective guilt and black-or-white judgments. Was Tyrion being a loyal footsoldier when he publicly interfered with Joffrey having Sansa stripped and beaten in the throne room — at significant personal risk to himself, considering what a sniveling little sociopath his newphew is? Tyrion is a libertine, yes, but he has an actual conscience (perhaps alone among the Lannisters, although I think Jamie is developing a conscience), and he does his best to do the right thing in very difficult circumstances. Anyone who writes him off as simply a Lannister, and therefore a monster (or “loyal footsoldier”) really hasn’t been paying attention.
Tyrion also seems to have real sympathy for Sansa, and who knows, with all of his experience, maybe he’s such a great lover that he will win her over, at least enough to create the all-important heir.
I never said he was a monster. I like him, and he’s an interesting character. But he is a loyal footsoldier, by virtue of not being disloyal and doing everything he can to further his family’s objectives (which are diametrically opposed to Sansa’s) and as a crucial member of the regime he is, in fact, morally complicit in their activities. “Just following orders” is not a defence.
Objecting to Joffrey’s treatment of Sansa was humane, but it was also the smart thing to do, because the way Joffrey treats Sansa is bad policy, and at odds with how you treat highborn hostages (as Tyrion himself notes, harming her endangers ever getting Jaime back).
It seems that nobody mentioned the conversation between Beric and Arya. When he asked her what god she believes in, she replied “Death” and there was quite a long shot of him just staring. Is it supposed to mean that he’s afraid of him or that there’s something hidden that we don’t know? Maybe some connection between to god of light and god of death? Or just a reminder of Arya’s fondness for Jaqen’s philospohy? (But then, why show Beric’s expression for so long?)
the line about Arya’s god being Death was not from Jaqen (he referred to it as “The Red God”) but from Syrio Forel, her “dancing master” from Season 1. “There is only one god, and his name is death… and what do we say to the god of death? Not today!”
Well, Syrio told her about the god but it was Jaqen who showed her the power that he possesses. Even though Syrio influenced her, I think that Jaqen had a larger impact on her, and she’s constantly murmirng names of people she’d like dead, probably hoping to learn Jaquen’s skills one day.
(And then there’s theories that Syrio is in fact Jaqen)
But still, not my point. I’m interested whether there’s some connection between the god of light and Death god and what could have gotten Beric so intrigued.
I think Beric just hates death. He’s done it 6 times already.
That makes sense I guess. But one would expect that after so many times they’d be good pals. “Hey Death” “Hey Beric” “Lol, gotta go, see you soon” “Take care”
I don’t think Arya saw Death the way she does now when Syrio was teaching, and Syrio wasn’t necessarily making a pitch for worshiping. He was simply giving her a way of looking at fear in battle, and to accept that death is always looming when one chooses to solve things with violence. I think Arya’s opinion was changed when she saw Joffrey execute her Father and slaughter the entire Stark retinue in King’s Landing.
What happened to the youngest Stark boy (Rickon, is it?)? Why is it that he’s never depicted as accompanying his brother Bran anymore?
He’s still with Bran and co. even though they don’t show. Maybe they don’t want to keep such a young actor at the set unless need be. It would be about a time to have some reminder of his existence, though.
*show him
I thought Rickon was underneath the little lean-to that Hodor is putting up. But it’s very brief, and he doesn’t have any lines.
Something tells me Osha won’t be with them for long, particularly if they’re not going to Castle Black.
Rickon is still there. He had a line last week. I think it was Rickon who first noticed that Jojen was having a vision/seizure.
I saw him last night.
my predictions…
robb’s plan will not go well and his man edmure will probably die
his wife is the daughter of melisandre and she is also a follower of the red god
melisandre will make gendry kill stannis and take his rightful place as heir to the throne (gendry being roberts son, he has to usurp stannis’ claim)
arya and the hound will run into bran’s group (osha x hound)
marge and loras will pull a cersei and jaime and try to usurp the throne with an illegitimate baby
tyrion will have to have shae killed
danearys has bought more than bargained for jumping in ahead of herself and not knowing who her enemies are
Ex-maester Qyburn will reanimate Theon’s legendary cock and attach it to Varys, making him King’s Landing’s most eligible bachelor.
arya and bran aren’t close to each other geographically at all. and bran is heading towards the north and possibly beyond, i don’t see why arya/the hound would go to the wall
But where else could the Hound go? He doesn’t seem to have many options.
I am worried about Tyrion and Shae. Having to kill her or being unable to protect her could make him bitter in a way that he still isn’t, despite all the years of humiliation and oppression from his father.
the more I see of Shae, the more I distrust her. Now she’s looking for reasons to argue with Tyrion and be angry with him when it’s really her situation that’s making her angry — and she’s too fatalistic to move her ass and try to improve that situation (leaving town would be a good move, if she were willing to learn some other trade). She attached herself to Tyrion precisely because she *is* a whore and therefore powerless, and because he was more civil to her than the vast majority of her other clients, and now she’s holding that against him. Nothing he could say or do for her would make her happy, at this point. Which just makes her more bitter, therefore dangerous. She’ll do something soon that he’ll regret, and it will force him to either send her away or kill her. But he won’t do what that slimebag Littlefinger did to Roz. Tyrion has his limits; Baelish doesn’t. I’ll even bet that Littlefinger has other blood on his hands, that he’s killed before. He’s that ambitious, that cruel and that amoral. Shae is on her way to mirroring him. And Tyrion will probably bear the consequences. In this case, I’m thinking no good effort on Tyrion’s part will go unpunished: Shae is determined to take anything Tyrion does in the worst possible way. I really, really don’t trust her now, especially around Sansa, who is too naive to see any of this.
Ya I don’t like her characterization either. It’s a tricky situation. Clearly there are some real feelings of love that have developed there, but it all started out as a business arrangement. I’m not saying that Shae shouldn’t expect more, or doesn’t deserve more, but I think both of them are fooling themselves: Shae because this has always been the arrangement, and Tyrion because he has an innate need to have everyone like him (I liked Bronn’s line about ending up the most popular dead guy in town)
I’m glad Jon and the team are on this side of the wall .. but I have admit I miss that breathtaking Icelanic cinematography already.
Agree: the view from the top of the wall was MAGNIFICENT.
Henceforth, Robb’s wife will be known as Sunny Side Up.
And Dany really Really REALLY needs to get laid.
– MBG
Don’t hold your breath: she’s beginning to realize what it means to be a queen and to deport herself accordingly. Besides, there’s no man out there in slavers’ territory who is worthy of her. She has to be careful about who she merely smiles at because potential allies and enemies can take the smallest sign the wrong way — or sense weakness in her. A lover would probably be a liability at the moment; she needs to keep the loyalty and respect of her key men.
My girlfriend agreed with you, Alan, about Talisa and Robb’s scene – she said it seemed off, and purposefully so.
Me? I was too busy staring at Oona’s spectacular Sapphires of Tarth.
I don’t know if this counts, but in the special features for the season 1 DVDs, it is mentioned that Tywin was hand to the Mad King.
Just once I would love to see on a blooper reel or something, the actor who plays Hodor freeze for a monment during a scene then shout out “line!!”
Sansa: “Did your mother teach you that?”
Mags: “Yes. My mother. My mother taught me that.”
Lulz.
Sansa’s confusion there struck me as a little odd. Given that Margaery is Renly Baratheon’s widow, there’s no pretense that she’s a virgin.
Oh, wait, there’s TOTAL PRETENSE that she’s a “maiden.” The lie agreed upon is that she and Renly never consummated their marriage because he was too busy warring. That’s the only reason Joffrey can/will marry her.
OK, thanks. After reading one of the comments further down, I figured I was just forgetting something.
Loras mentioned her being a maiden last season when the marriage was proposed and Margaery and Joffrey talked about it and how Renly ‘stumbled in drunk wishing to do something that sounded painful’ leading to Joffrey declaring that people afflicted with that sickness should be killed.
And poor Sansa, so naive.
she tried to seduce renly last season but he was having none of it. in fact she offered to get her brother to get things started. i took that to mean she had been w/ someone(s) already. last episode lady olenna proclaimed that sexual mores werent as strict in highgarden.
There’s a pretense, yes, because that pretense is necessary if she’s to marry Joffrey. But it seems very clear to me that Maergery is a woman of the world, sexually speaking. It’s too much to suggest that innocent, virgin newlywed — even such an obvious climber as Maergery Tyrell — would suggest to her husband that his gay lover, *her brother*, join in their lovemaking if that’s what it takes to get her knocked up. This is the proposition of one who no longer holds any naive illusions about sex. And one generally gets to that point by *having* sex, and plenty of it.
I’m surprised that during this lengthy discussion no one mentioned that Sansa takes an awful long while to realize that she’s going to have to mate with Tyrion. Physically. These Stark ladies led a sheltered existence.
Looks like Theon Interruptus was inspired by the Jackass golf course scene:
[movieclips.com]
– MBG
who else expected Baxter to show up in the bear pit?
News Team….. BEAR FIGHT
The Theon plot line is simply terrible at this point, they need to let the viewer in or simply move away from it at this point. Theon’s tormentor now seems like a laughable caricature.
And my goodness Robb’s wife on that bed, my wife and I were mid-conversation and I just went blank staring, she punched me in the arm to bring me out of it.
Points to Cersei for knowing that Marge isn’t exactly a virgin… I’m sure she regrets all the mistakes she made with Sansa now.