The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone, and those of us lucky to endure isolation, disease and uncertainty often found new outlets with which to distract ourselves. Some took to gaming remotely, threw themselves at new hobbies or tried new shows and movies. One of those people is actor Mickey Rourke, who apparently fell in love with a show that’s quite a commitment if you’re a completionist.

Rourke shared on Instagram this weekend that he’s a huge Law and Order: SVU fan, sharing an image of the show’s logo and cast and an extremely nice compliment about the show and its cast. He even hilariously threw some shade at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I never knew anything about it before until the lockdown since i have all my gym equipment in my living room,” Rourke explained, saying he started watching SVU about six months ago. “I’ve been doing all my training at home isolating.”

Rourke said he never intended to get whole hog into SVU. “I click on this show just by accident and curiosity and have to say I’ve never seen such terrific acting ever on television!” he wrote. “Each show that I seen and I probably seen a 1000 of them by now the producing is terrific, the direction is top class and most of all i am really impressed with this ensembles of highly talented actors.”

Rourke singled out the lead actors, starting with Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, two of the show’s mainstays. But he also had love for BD Wong, Ice T and others, like Stephanie March, who have played huge roles on the show over the years.

Rourke certainly picked a good show to fill his time, as there are literally days worth of SVU episodes at this point in the show’s run. And it’s really charming to see an actor not only get sucked into a show themselves, but to also offer high praise of other performers. If he’s fishing for an appearance on his new favorite show, well, he made quite the first impression here.

The Iron Man 2 alum also threw a barb at the acting in Marvel movies. “Respect to all of you, the work that you all do is real acting,” he wrote. “Not like that crap that all on Marvel sh*t.”