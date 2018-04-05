Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While it might seem like Austin Powers references are ancient at this point, it feels right to have Dr. Evil return from obscurity on The Tonight Show to comment on President Donald Trump. It feels like Trump really is a throwback to those late ’90s days, so why not bring back the classic Mike Myers characters?

The twist here is Fallon introduces Dr. Evil as the latest to be fired from the Trump admin, which is still a bit of stretch here in year two but could be a reality later on in year six or seven. As he shares, he was going to be Secretary of Evil before Steve Bannon jumped on the ship but then just ended up being an “ideas guy.” He is the one behind the idea for that great, big, beautiful wall on the Mexican border. It did change a bit because Evil’s original idea was apparently a moat with spikey blowfish.