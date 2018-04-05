Mike Myers Revives Dr. Evil From ‘Austin Powers’ To Discuss His Departure From The Trump Administration

#Donald Trump #Jimmy Fallon
Managing Editor, Trending
04.04.18

While it might seem like Austin Powers references are ancient at this point, it feels right to have Dr. Evil return from obscurity on The Tonight Show to comment on President Donald Trump. It feels like Trump really is a throwback to those late ’90s days, so why not bring back the classic Mike Myers characters?

The twist here is Fallon introduces Dr. Evil as the latest to be fired from the Trump admin, which is still a bit of stretch here in year two but could be a reality later on in year six or seven. As he shares, he was going to be Secretary of Evil before Steve Bannon jumped on the ship but then just ended up being an “ideas guy.” He is the one behind the idea for that great, big, beautiful wall on the Mexican border. It did change a bit because Evil’s original idea was apparently a moat with spikey blowfish.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSAUSTIN POWERSdonald trumpDR. EVILjimmy fallonMIKE MYERS

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP