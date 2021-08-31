After surrounding the classic game show in controversy by helping to choose himself as new host then being forced to step down as his past history of troubling remarks came back to haunt him, Mike Richards has been fired as the executive producer of Jeopardy!, and judging by social media reactions, he won’t be missed.

In a barrage of tweets that range from “What took you so long?” to roasting Richards for causing all of this by not staying in his lanes, Jeopardy! fans seem to be downright jubilant that he’s been fired while hoping that Sony Pictures Television can restore the show’s reputation, which has been tarnished.

This feels like it should be an HBO max series. https://t.co/AltMbC9c0f — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 31, 2021

About time. Sony has absolutely botched this whole process. Dragged out a crisis much longer than it needed to be. https://t.co/c2I97dsfto — Patrick (@prezpat) August 31, 2021

Ill take “Damn too bad” for 500. https://t.co/z659y3rPkG — Juan Bago 🇩🇴 (@JuanBago) August 31, 2021

fox news contributor mike richards https://t.co/PAeLBcaVhQ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 31, 2021

We literally told y’all to pick LeVar Burton, and now look….. https://t.co/f7BM0mdpR0 — briauna (@_____bat) August 31, 2021

Remember July, when we had no idea who "Mike Richards" was? https://t.co/lCl66cr8rF — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 31, 2021

Mike Richards is out as EP. But do not give any credit to the people at Jeopardy who only did this after the internet did the work Jeopardy was supposed to. Or neglected… https://t.co/UGICN6sdZd — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 31, 2021

Mike Richards will go down as a classic case of… https://t.co/Hf35k5CNVn pic.twitter.com/Z1tgJ8B8fM — Emasculation Proclamation (@angryblkhoemo) August 31, 2021

Truly remarkable. Mike Richards out-fucking-up Michael Richards is like if Michael B. Jordan was better at basketball than Michael Jordan. — Karms (@IanKarmel) August 31, 2021

In a statement from Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, business and strategy, for Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune (which Richards was also fired from), the decision was made after it became clear that his continued presence was basically making things worse. “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks,” Prete wrote. “That clearly has not happened.”

Interestingly, Richards’ firing arrives after former Jeopardy! champs began speaking publicly about the damage that the host selection process has done to the show. Eleven-time champ Arthur Chu penned an op-ed in the Washington Post that encouraged Sony Pictures Television to honor Alek Trebek’s legacy by taking the focus away from the host and to where Trebek always felt it belong: the contestants.