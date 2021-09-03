Getty Image
TV

The New ‘Godfather’ TV Show Is Shut Down Because Miles Teller Is Unvaccinated And Has COVID, Reportedly

TwitterContributing Writer

The Godfather spinoff show The Order is reportedly on hold after Miles Teller refused several offers to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, skirted coronavirus safety regulations, and subsequently tested positive. According to the Daily Mail, not only was Teller the person who tested positive and got the show shut down, but he refused to get vaccinated or provide a negative test before filming, as is protocol on the set.

Filming for Paramount Plus Series The Offer was shut down Sunday after a production member tested positive for the virus, according to a studio spokesperson.

And a source close to the executive team for the show told DailyMail.com that that patient is Teller, 34, and that the actor had refused to get a vaccine or a previous Covid test before testing positive on set in Los Angeles.

The report is pretty blunt about Teller’s culpability here, with quotes from some anonymous people who seemed extremely frustrated by the Whiplash star and his anti-vax behavior. That said, his publicist did deny at least parts of the story the Mail presented on Friday.

‘Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test,’ the source told DailyMail.com. ‘Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.’

The star’s publicist, Lauren Hozempa, told DailyMail.com: ‘Your facts are incorrect,’ but declined to elaborate further.

That sparked a lot of reaction online about Teller and the trouble he’s caused for The Offer.

Hopefully, everyone on set is safe and recovers from any trouble the outbreak may cause. But it’s another reminder that refusing to mitigate risk can lead to serious issues, especially when the mitigation includes a life-saving vaccine being offered for free during an extremely dangerous and seemingly endless pandemic.

[via Daily Mail]

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×