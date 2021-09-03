The Godfather spinoff show The Order is reportedly on hold after Miles Teller refused several offers to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, skirted coronavirus safety regulations, and subsequently tested positive. According to the Daily Mail, not only was Teller the person who tested positive and got the show shut down, but he refused to get vaccinated or provide a negative test before filming, as is protocol on the set.

Filming for Paramount Plus Series The Offer was shut down Sunday after a production member tested positive for the virus, according to a studio spokesperson. And a source close to the executive team for the show told DailyMail.com that that patient is Teller, 34, and that the actor had refused to get a vaccine or a previous Covid test before testing positive on set in Los Angeles.

The report is pretty blunt about Teller’s culpability here, with quotes from some anonymous people who seemed extremely frustrated by the Whiplash star and his anti-vax behavior. That said, his publicist did deny at least parts of the story the Mail presented on Friday.

‘Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test,’ the source told DailyMail.com. ‘Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.’ The star’s publicist, Lauren Hozempa, told DailyMail.com: ‘Your facts are incorrect,’ but declined to elaborate further.

That sparked a lot of reaction online about Teller and the trouble he’s caused for The Offer.

JK Simmons beat up Miles Teller again challenge https://t.co/7auXJWYn2c — Daryl Bartley (seeking gfx/vfx work) (@hypercubexl) September 3, 2021

Fuck (and I cannot stress this enough) Miles Teller https://t.co/lI7vQmb7M3 — Nando (@NandovMovies) September 3, 2021

turns out Miles Teller wasnt really acting when he played a complete dickhead in literally every movie he’s ever been in https://t.co/sQ42LOPIry — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 3, 2021

JK Simmons was right to slap the shit out of Miles Teller and he should do it again — Audrey Fox (@theaudreyfox) September 3, 2021

Mandates need to be happening for every production. People's health is on the line in addition to a lot of money. And let's be real: Miles Teller is very replaceable. You could swap him out for Dave Franco and it would arguably be an upgrade. https://t.co/7zNg0w00Jm — Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) September 3, 2021

I feel like we only got Miles Teller because our Shia LaBeouf broke and maybe this time we just don't replace that model? https://t.co/whLcDhDLaT — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) September 3, 2021

Hopefully, everyone on set is safe and recovers from any trouble the outbreak may cause. But it’s another reminder that refusing to mitigate risk can lead to serious issues, especially when the mitigation includes a life-saving vaccine being offered for free during an extremely dangerous and seemingly endless pandemic.

[via Daily Mail]