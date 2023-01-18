For anyone expecting an M. Night Shyamalan-style twist on MILF Manor, first off, why? But also, there wasn’t one: the “shocking” twist was what everyone thought it would be.

On the series premiere of the TLC reality series, eight non-Jennifer Coolidge MILFs looking for eligible bachelors discover that the titular manor has also been reserved for their sons. Move over, House of the Dragon. “That’s my mom right there,” a not-MILF says in the clip above, while another asks in Spanish, “Mama, what are you doing here?”

I’m always asking why my mom is on the same MILF reality show as me, too.

“I’m very open with my kids and we have an amazing, empowering dynamic family of pure love and support for one another. Only positive vibes in my tribe!” one of the moms told People when asked if there were any “uncomfortable” moments while filming the show. Her son agreed. “I know what my mom is like so I wasn’t surprised by anything she did,” he said. “But it was funny seeing everyone else having to learn what my mom is like and get used to it. They learned quickly.” This is what Fox News is outraged by.

Anyway, the 30 Rock-esque twist may have been obvious, but it’s still hilarious.

Everyone was correct that MILF MANOR would see the titular MILFs competing for their sons but it’s even funnier than I could have imagined pic.twitter.com/gSqiJayWqO — andrew (@mrnastynodrama) January 18, 2023

