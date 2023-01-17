No one seems to be claiming that TLC’s MILF Manor, which premiered on January 15, is prestige TV. The show’s essentially a 30 Rock bit that’s springing to life in a series that follows MILFs as they embark upon a getaway with 20-something bros. There’s a “shocking” twist that has been confirmed as the participants’ sons landing in the “dating” pool, so it sounds like maybe this will hold people’s attention spans more than HBO Max’s FBoy Island did. I mean, these are silly shows, and everyone (especially Jennifer Coolidge) is aware of “MILF” means.

The women on this show embrace the term, obviously, and no one seems to be getting hurt. They’re all in on the joke, but a segment on Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus takes umbrage with the meaning of “MILF” — specifically the “F” part. In the below clip, host Harris Faulkner appeared to complain about a double standard, which is that she can’t “talk about faith” without people complaining: “We can’t be bold in faith, but we want to know what the F stands for in MILF? Disgusting.”

Fox News host Harris Faulkner: "We can't be bold in faith, but we want to know what the F stands for in MILF? Disgusting." pic.twitter.com/36P2NFa7Lu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2023

It’s something, alright. There’s not too much of consequence here, it’s just WTF stuff. There are so many hard-hitting issues to be covered, but the F word is getting even more coverage on Fox News.