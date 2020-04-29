NETFLIX
Mindy Kaling Used To Think A ‘The Office’ Reunion Was A ‘Stupid Idea,’ But Not Anymore

Whether it’s a one-off episode (like Parks and Recreation), or reunion (like Friends), or musical variety special (like Happy Endings, I hope), The Office cast getting back together seems inevitable. Mindy Kaling, who both wrote for and starred in the still-popular NBC sitcom, used to think that was a “stupid idea,” but she’s changed her mind, and FX’s Fargo adaptation had something to do with it.

“When I heard they were going to make Fargo into a TV show, I was like, “Not Fargo, the pristine, perfect Oscar-winning Joel and Ethan Coen directed movie. That’s so perfect.” And then, I loved the show,” Kaling told Collider. “So it’s one of those things where, if I was 24 when you told me this, I would’ve scoffed and been like, ‘Oh, no, what a stupid idea.’ But now, depending on who’s doing it, I think it could be great, for sure. Particularly if Greg Daniels was doing it because had such a great vision for the American Office.”

There’s definitely interest in an Office reunion among the cast, but it’s a matter of availability. Among other responsibilities, Steve Carell has Space Force (created by Greg Daniels), John Krasinski has his movie career, and Mindy Kaling has her new show, Never Have I Ever, which is really good, by the way. Stop watching The Office on Netflix and check it out. Don’t worry, “Beach Games” will still be there for you afterwards.

