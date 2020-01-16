The heroes of Mindhunter have ended each season unsure if they can carry on with their jobs, and no wonder: Their jobs are interviewing, at length, and in grisly detail, jailed serial killers. Now, six months after its last season dropped on Netflix, it’s not clear if they’ll be returning for round three. Deadline reports that producer and frequent episode director David Fincher is a little buy — so busy he and Netflix have let the main cast’s contracts lapse, throwing the future of the show into jeopardy.

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” a Netflix spokesperson revealed, referring to his Netflix film about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz and his animated series that’s actually a reboot of the classic 1981 sci-fi animated film Heavy Metal.

Mind you, this is not a bad thing for stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Hannah Gross, who play two FBI agents and a psychologist, respectively. On the contrary. The statement adds: “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

That also means the three actors no longer have to fake-talking to the worst psychopaths in history, including Charles Manson himself, so that must be nice. For those of us who loved the show and could have stood more, not so much.

(Via Deadline)