It’s been 20 years since Monsters, Inc., Pixar’s fourth-ever film, hit theaters, and though it’s gotten the occasional short as well as a prequel, it’s been one of the few from the company to never get the sequel treatment. That changes now, sort of: On July 7, Disney+ will start dropping Monsters at Work, a TV sequel that finally shows the company changing from frights to yuks.

John Goodman and Billy Crystal are back as James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowski, the nighttime beasts hired to scare kids. At the end of the first film, they had a change of heart, all thanks to a sweet little girl. The belated sequel shows them taking the next step: After getting promoted, they pivot the company into making children laugh, not afraid.

They’re not, however, the stars. The main characters are a new batch of monsters, trying to eke out a living in a very different company. Ben Feldman plays Tylor Tuskmon, a would-be scarerer who has to try something else when he arrives. Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, and Alana Ubach round out the main voice cast. Disney+ needs all the content it can get, so don’t be surprised if you’re seeing more from Brave next.

You can watch the trailer in the video above.