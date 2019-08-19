AMC

This week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “210 Words Per Minute,” can best be described as decent. There wasn’t much by way of story progression, but it was a fairly good character episode, although ironically, the two characters upon whom it focused — Morgan and Dwight — are the two crossover characters from The Walking Dead. It looked like a TWD episode, but it sounded like an episode of Fear the Walking Dead right down to the “candy beansies.”

The episode also paid homage to George Romero’s zombie classic Dawn of the Dead, at least in that it likewise took place inside of a mall full of zombies (interestingly, Matt Frewer — who plays Logan — also appeared in the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead). At the very least, it made of an interesting departure in the setting, and it was fun to see Morgan luring zombies away while driving a remote control car and grinning. Given all the resources in the mall — including beds, an electric generator, a first-aid clinic, and food and other supplements — I have no idea why none of the iterations of The Walking Dead series haven’t set up shop permanently in a mall.

The episode basically consists of two storylines. Grace, Morgan, and Dwight take a call from a bitten man at an abandoned mall who wants someone to do the honors and kill him before he turns into a zombie. It doesn’t feel like the most pressing case, but Morgan and Company take the call. While there, Grace passes out for reasons that remain unclear, though probably due to the radiation poisoning. While she’s recovering in an actual bed inside the mall, Dwight leaves to go help Daniel, but Dwight is abducted by one of Logan’s men along the way.