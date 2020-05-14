On Wednesday, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross reunited the Mr. Show troops to raise money for Lift, an organization that works to help families facing poverty. The special event, dubbed The Mr. Show ‘Kidz With Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call!, was highlighted by a parody of Gal Gadot’s tone-deaf “Imagine” video. Except instead of Jamie Dornan singing about no countries, or whatever, Odenkirk and Cross got the likes of Bryan Cranston, Jack Black, and Rhea Seehorn to perform a solemn version of “Eat It,” Weird Al Yankovic’s timeless parody of “Beat It.”

Also in virtual attendance: Better Call Saul actors Michael Mando and Michael McKean, Rachel Bloom, Amber Tamblyn, Scott Adsit, Patton Oswalt, Tony Hale, Fred Armisen, John Hodgman, Heidi Gardner, Paul Scheer, Sarah Silverman (who appeared in the “Imagine” video, too), and, of course, Mr. Weird himself, who tweeted, “Truly there’s no problem that can’t be overcome when you get a bunch of celebrities together to sing something.” Especially something with lyrics like, “How come you’re always such a fussy young man / Don’t want no Cap’n Crunch, don’t want no Raisin Bran.”

Weird Al could write “Imagine,” but John Lennon couldn’t write “Eat It.” Watch it above.