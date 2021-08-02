What Are The Must-See TV Shows For August?

Summertime isn’t looking like everyone hoped it would in the outside world, but fortunately, it’s still safe to get wild in your living room and on your streaming devices. Look here: Agent Carter takes the super serum on Disney+, Jason Momoa fights a new rival on Apple TV+, Nicole Kidman’s playing a spooky wellness guru for Hulu, and that’s only the beginning. The schedule’s still stuffed with goodness while blockbuster movies still aren’t full force in theaters. In other words, the streaming networks are working overtime to provide you with the most quantity possible, and unfortunately, that also means a lot of mediocrity is happening. So, we’re here to help you sift through the new August TV shows for the must-see selections.

There’s a lot coming, too. Taika Waititi has a new FX (on Hulu) crime-comedy series, and Netflix is (of course) bringing several solid options while Hulu also gets into the crime-mystery game with three amigos-of-sorts. A CD superhero soars back into action on the CW, Kit Harrington is (acting like he’s) in love on Amazon, Awkwafina’s back on Comedy Central, and J.J. Abrams seeks to uncover the real truth for Showtime. Don’t count out Starz, which has an unexpected show coming from the Loki creator.

Here are the biggest shows worth noticing in August:

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix series streaming 8/4)

There’s so much blow in this trailer, which gives the documentary treatment to the excess-filled life of two childhood pals who transformed into powerful Miami drug kingpins over the course of decades. There’s a tiger and bullfighting and speedboats and money flying everywhere, it’s no wonder why “Los Muchachos” were so darn popular. They were also slippery fellows, due to their world-champ powerboat-racing status. A $2 billion empire eventually came crumbling down, but not without a valiant fight from the duo and their prosecuting opponents.

Mr. Corman: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 8/6)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has proven himself to choose his roles carefully after stepping away from blockbuster-land, and that makes his choice, in general, worth watching. In this series, he plays a public-school high school teaser who’s in the midst of an existential crisis. Granted, the word “existential” might make some eyes glaze over with assumptions that this show will contain a lot of naval gazing. However, Gordon-Levitt’s character is fueled by “a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.” That’s not only darkly funny but shows that there’s plenty of juice to mine from seemingly mundane life concerns and the fear, which many of us share, that we’ll all feel like impostors while pretending to grow up.

UFO: Season 1 (Showtime series streaming 8/8)

Timing might not be everything, but it sure means a lot. Earlier this summer, the U.S. government’s so-called comprehensive report on Unidentified Flying Objects revealed, uh, nothing. This didn’t sit well with the creator of The X-Files or anyone who’s experienced what they believe are UFO sightings. Enter J.J. Abrams with this four-part docuseries to dig into “the history of the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including shocking testimony from eyewitnesses across the country.” The series also promises to examine possible motives on those parties who might be “shielding the truth,” and since this is coming from Abrams (Cloverfield, Super 8), it’s difficult to know whether to expect a levelheaded tone in a series that (most likely) aims to make Fox Mulder proud. One thing is certain: this won’t be boring.

Reservation Dogs: Season 1 (FX on Hulu series streaming 8/9)

Taika Waititi’s upcoming FX on Hulu followup to What We Do in the Shadows heads down another rather intriguing (yet undoubtedly funny) road. The eclectic auteur’s now bringing us a comedy series that’s co-written by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. Yes, the teens in this show rock suits that look strikingly similar to the characters of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, yet they’re four Native teenagers who fight crime and also commit it. The show was shot in and near Okmulgee, Oklahoma (the home of the Muskogee Creek tribal headquarters) — where, presumably, excitement is lacking. Not for long, though, and these teens hope to make it all the way to California. The cast and crew come from indigenous communities, from where Harjo and Waititi are aiming their storytelling styles as well.

Stargirl: Season 2 (The CW series streaming 8/10)

Thank goodness that Stargirl exists, and it’s a surprisingly sweet and enjoyable, live-action treat. This show debuted as a breath of unadulterated joy in 2020 while starring Brec Bassinger in the title role with Luke Wilson doing the stepdad/former superhero sidekick honors (shortly before his brother, Owen, captured expositional hearts in the MCU). The first season arrived with a fairly simple setup: Stargirl is a good (and relatable) person who simply enjoys kicking evil people’s asses, and she’s thrilled that she can do it. That’s pretty refreshing in an era full of superhero nuance and overdone context, along with arguably sympathetic villains and antiheroes. Sometimes you just wanna watch the bad guys — who are clearly bad guys — go down, right? Stargirl is here for you in that way. Did I want a little more Joel McHale in this show? Of course, but the leading lady worked hard to recruit her new JSA, and seeing where they move going forward should be a trip.