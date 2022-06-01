June is upon us, even as a recent arrival, Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is still getting started. There’s a trend to this month, though. Between The Boys, The Umbrella Academy, and Ms. Marvel, there’s a whole lot of superpowers at work, even though two of these shows happen to be subversive while the other’s full of glee. Hey, TV can bring the blockbusters as well as (and sometimes even better) than the theater can do.

In addition, followup seasons for streaming hits will arrive in plentiful supply. Only Murder In The Building and Physical represent two choices from that category, and South Park is making a streaming-only turn, too. Don’t knock the cable channels, though, because The Chi and P-Valley will offer up fresh seasons to satisfy their loyal fanbases. Oh, and those violently delightful robots shall return, too, because those hosts never really die. Here are the must-see shows coming your way in June.

South Park: The Streaming Wars (Paramount+ special streaming 6/1)

Few people could have predicted that this unapologetically raunchy animated show, which skewers every issue possible, would one day still be running while approaching its 25th anniversary. That momentous occasion will arrive on August 20, but first, the Paramount+-exclusive specials will continue. The streaming wars are a righteous mess already, so expect Trey Parker and Matt Stone to address the chaos appropriately, while Cartman’s got a beef that could endanger the existence of South Park.

Physical: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series streaming 6/3)

Rose Byrne and leg warmers continue front and center here while her Sheila Rubin’s still riding high from the success of her debut fitness video. This leads to even greater obstacles while personal and professional worlds collide. Is her husband too attracted to someone else, and can Sheila manage to construct a full-on fitness empire (with competitors and everything) while dealing with some disaster at home? Expect the neon lights to shine bright while addressing these dilemmas.

The Boys: Season 3 (Amazon Prime series streaming 6/3)

Homelander is most decidedly not okay after the events of the Season 2 finale, so plenty more increasingly sadistic behavior will soon arrive on that end. He’s got competition in the “hero of heroes” department, though, because the ripped and exhausted Jensen Ackles climbs aboard as Soldier Boy (a Captain America parody), and not only will we see the “Herogasm” episode, but we can all look forward to The Deep doing things that made Chace Crawford wondered if he’d work again. If we’re lucky, we’ll see more exploding heads and hopefully some followup on Homelander’s solo performance atop a skyscraper. Thank god the boys (and girls) are back in action.

P-Valley: Season 2 (Starz series returning 6/3)

The darkness has enveloped Chucalissa, Mississippi, and everyone’s survival is on the line. All the while, this strip-club tale is weaving the pandemic into the story while the locker room and the casino aren’t about fun times but, instead, about danger at every turn. Things get super political out there, too, and The Pynk is not immune to the peril with Autumn (Elarica Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) attempting to keep their footing amid a sea of stilettos.

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (Disney+ series streaming 6/8)

This series brings us Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani American teen from Jersey City. She’s a fan-fiction enthusiast and loves the Avengers, including Captain Marvel. Kamala somehow ends up with superpowers of her own (apparently sourcing from the same cosmic energy as Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers), and this show’s a roaring ball of glee that will help to set up The Marvels, which will not only include Kamala and Carol but also Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris) from WandaVision.

For All Mankind: Season 3 (Apple TV+ series streaming 6/10)

Joel Kinnaman and Shantel VanSanten return along with much of the rest of the ensemble cast , and this season keeps the alternate history going while moving into the future. The new frontier in the Space Race happens to be Mars, and the U.S. and Soviet Union find a third party who isn’t about to stay quiet. It’s a pressure cooker of a situation while the very future of mankind could be at stake, and one should expect plenty of loyalties to be tested amid mounting confrontations and clashes of national egos.